Rugby World's August 2020 edition

The latest issue of Rugby World magazine reveals the 50 Most Influential People in Rugby in 2020.

Here are ten reasons to buy Rugby World magazine's August 2020 edition…

1. The 50 Most Influential People in Rugby

This is the ultimate list of rugby’s movers and shakers. Some names will be familiar – like Siya Kolisi in top spot – and others will not, but it’s a definitive look at the people who shape the game.

The detailed and comprehensive rundown, which covers 35 pages, is sure to provoke plenty of debate, so make sure you let us know what you think by getting in touch via social media or emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

2. Steve Borthwick

The former England lock has now taken over as Leicester head coach – and Sean Holley explains why he will revive the Tigers in The Analyst.

3. Scrums debate

Should the match clock stop for scrums? Former international props Ben Alexander and Rocky Clark present their case on either side of the argument.

4. Sevens Special

The latest on sevens at the Olympics, an exclusive interview with the USA’s Alev Kelter on swapping ice hockey for rugby, and insight from four kingpins of the men’s circuit.

5. Rising Stars of Super Rugby

Find out more about Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and Crusaders full-back Will Jordan, who have both been impressing in Super Rugby Aotearoa. Plus, we talk to Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

6. Hard-hitting opinion

Former England scrum-half Kyran Bracken gives his thoughts on all things Premiership – the salary cap, marquee players, relegation…

7. Semi Radradra

He’s wowed fans in league and union, for club and country, and now the Fijian is about to unleash his magic for Bristol Bears in the Premiership. We find out what fans can expect.

8. Dave Rennie

There is lots of negativity around Australian rugby right now, but the new Wallabies coach hopes to turn that around, as he explains in this exclusive interview.

9. Mark Evans on Japan

“The Japanese market represents the next big thing for rugby.” The Global Rapid Rugby CEO looks at why Japan is crucial to the game’s future.

10. Rugby in India

Rugby is growing fast in India, particularly in rural areas, but the sport has challenges to overcome in the country too. Charles Inglefield brings us a special report.

Plus, there’s all this…

Full-back tips from Felix Jones

World Cup 2021 qualifying update

National Hero: Japan captain Michael Leitch

The Secret Player on French owners

Downtime with… USA sevens star Perry Baker

A kicking rant from ex-Scotland full-back Ian Smith

