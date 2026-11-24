An Englishman in the prime of his career sees his boyhood club vanish in front of his eyes.

With a decision to make, he joins the biggest rugby club in the world, Toulouse, in the toughest domestic league in the world, the Top 14. Four years later, he has won four consecutive league titles, a Champions Cup, been named the league’s MVP for the last two years and even captained the side.

He is widely regarded to have eclipsed the impact of Jonny Wilkinson in France and is in such high demand, the world’s second ranked side Ireland are reportedly exploring the idea of him switching nationalities.

In a world where we’re all hyper-obsessed with Test rugby, Jack Willis is dominating his rugby world week in, week out.

That’s why he is the Rugby World Player of the Year 2026. Below, hear from the man himself and discover the full Top 50 list too…

Jack Willis, Player of the Year

Jack Willis can still smell the deep heat. He remembers the buzz in the changing rooms at Reading Abbey RFC where he grew up watching his dad, Steve, play until the impressive age of 46.

“I’m hoping that will be a reflection of my longevity in the game,” Willis laughs.

Willis, his brother Tom – who you may have heard of (he’s number 23 in this list) – and sister Annabelle would spend each Saturday running around on the first-team pitch at Abbey with the other children, pretending to be their parents.

“I remember always watching him every Saturday and then saying hello to him, he would be all sweaty after a game. Every weekend we were sort of born and bred in that rugby environment. And it was a proper family environment.”

Willis played at Abbey from the age of seven until 16, before his own training regime took over at Henley College and then the senior academy at Wasps. But his love for the game was forged at his first club, for the camaraderie and bond and effort that went in.

“We were never hidden away from the energy after a game as well. We would go into the changing rooms with dad and see the atmosphere in there. It’s something that you fall in love with, I think. And it’s hard to replace in any environment other than sport – that changing room after the game.

“It is very different in professional sport. There were a lot more beers involved every weekend down at Abbey than there are at Wasps before or at Toulouse now, unfortunately. We have to pick our moments a bit more wisely.”

This is very much an assumption, but Rugby World is willing to bet that the childhood version of Willis, replicating his dad’s tries and tackles on the pitch at Abbey, could never have imagined that he would be crowned the best player in France not once but twice.

Or that, far more importantly, he would be named our best player in the world.

“Well, thank you very much. For me, I probably wouldn’t have nominated myself for it, but I feel very honoured that you guys have chosen me for it. And yeah, thank you very much,” he humbly responds to topping the 2026 list ahead of Malcolm Marx, Ardie Savea and club team-mate Antoine Dupont, among others.

The French connection

This November marks four years of Willis playing in France, a stint that has produced four Top 14 titles in a row and a Champions Cup triumph in 2024. Not bad.

Willis looks back at the 26-year-old who arrived in France and felt like an adult, but quickly had to grow up.

“You soon learn that when you’re living in a foreign country, without your parents around, without your siblings around, it’s quite different. You have to rebuild a network and a support network in another country. You have to navigate situations in another language and in a high-pressure environment.”

Toulouse, by all accounts, have made that process much easier.

“I left Wasps with a lot of sadness with the way it finished, with us all losing our jobs. And to be completely honest, I don’t think I would have ever left Wasps. I had it always in my head that me and my brother would be one-club men. We’d stay there, we’d finish our careers there. You imagine it might not go that way, but that’s what we certainly had in our heads. And it was a tough one to swallow moving clubs.

“But I never thought I’d find another club that feels this close to my heart. And I feel very lucky that I’ve done that with Toulouse, that there’s such a special club with such a special culture that you do not see everywhere. I feel very, very grateful for what Toulouse have done for me.”

There will be times where Willis returns from a week-long training camp and finds himself forgetting words in English. He will qualify for French residency next year having lived there for five years.

We wonder whether he now feels part English and part French, or still like an Englishman living in France?

“I think I’m still an Englishman in France. But there’s also parts of me, parts of us as a family, that are very French and we’re proud of those elements, you know. It’s a different lifestyle out here, so it’s a very different culture, way of life, but we’ve certainly adopted some of those habits.”

Dear England

This feels like a good time to touch on Willis’s international exile, and one of the best English players in the game being ineligible for national selection.

What we want to learn is whether the highest peaks with Toulouse – winning a Top 14 title at a sold-out Stade de France, for example – come close to playing for England in a Test match, which Willis last did for England at the 2023 World Cup against Chile.

“I don’t think I’d compare the two to be honest, because they are very different,” he begins. “The experiences I’ve had in finals for Toulouse have been absolutely incredible, like some of the best memories of my career. But international rugby is very different altogether.

“I’ve had some incredible moments and had some not-so-incredible moments on the international stage. But I think the thing with international rugby is you know you’re testing yourself truly at the top level of the game.

“And I think that’s something that’s always hard for me to accept. That the club rugby and the club finals we play, it really is the top end of the club game. But it is club rugby, not international. So I think it’s something that is always hard for me mentally. You want to try and prove yourself at all the different levels.”

As soon as Willis signed a second contract with Toulouse, he knew his England career was on hold. Even so, in an ideal world, Willis would love for the regulations to be changed.

“Look, I know what decisions I made and what effects they had. I’m not going to sit here and plead poverty, it’s not what I want to do. I’m very happy with my position. I’d love for one or two things to change. I’m not going to hide behind that either. But yeah, for now, it’s one of those things.

“I’d love the legislation to change but fundamentally I’m not in control of that. All I can control is trying to be the best player I can be for my club, and that is Toulouse for the foreseeable.”

Living in the moment

Which, given his success so far, has been going pretty well. Back-to-back awards as the best player in the Top 14 puts Willis in rarefied air, even if he is quick to give his team all the credit.

“The individual accolades recently, that’s really cool, but it’s certainly something that you park aside quite quickly because you know none of those would come if I didn’t have such an amazing team and family support around me. I feel like it could go to anyone in our squad each year when I’ve been lucky enough for them to come my way.”

Now is also not the right time to be basking in any personal or team success. But it will come.

“I hope… sometimes at this point you don’t look back with pride because you’re still in the middle of it. But I do truly hope that one day I can look back and be proud of what I’ve achieved. But for me right now, I feel like as a group there’s more to come, and we want more. There is no time for looking back. It is time to look forward.”

Running around the field at Reading Abbey, Willis probably dreamed of playing for his country and winning World Cups.

Instead, he is having a truly extraordinary career. Forget about England. It is testament to his quality that despite his international exile, Willis has been repeatedly named both as the best player in France and now, by this publication, as the best player in the whole world.

Interview by Ben Coles

How Rugby World selected its Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World

From 1970 to 1992, Rugby World magazine awarded the official Rugby Player of the Year award with Barry John, Gareth Edwards and Will Carling. After a 34-year hiatus, we’ve brought it back. We consulted almost two dozen global rugby journalists before compiling the Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World among the editorial staff of Rugby World. We looked at impact, club and country honours, consistency and games played plus the unquantifiable metric of which players we find most enjoyable and exciting to watch. Recommended videos for you

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The Rugby World Top 50 Full list…