What’s inside the September 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine?

The wait is nearly over. Professional rugby returns to the UK and Ireland this month, with the Gallagher Premiership and Guinness Pro14 restarting.

To celebrate we’ve pulled together exclusive interviews with star players from across the two leagues in the new issue of Rugby World magazine, finding out how they dealt with lockdown and what they are hoping for in the coming weeks.

We also analyse the new breakdown interpretations and take an in-depth look at the return-to-play guidelines for community rugby in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s Sep-20 issue.

Or you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including five issues for just £5 if you sign up by 10 August – find out more here.

Here are a dozen reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s September 2020 edition…

1. England wing Anthony Watson

The Bath man tells RW’s Alan Dymock how exploring new perspectives is improving his all-round game

Related: Win an England shirt signed by Anthony Watson

2. Refereeing in rugby

“O’Keeffe and his men have landed a silent blow for sanity.” Stephen Jones is hoping northern hemisphere referees follow the firm and fair officiating we’ve seen in Super Rugby when it comes to the breakdown and offside lines. Plus, Sean Holley explains how to stay on the right side of the ref at the breakdown in The Analyst

3. Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

After two years on the road, he is settling in at title-chasing Exeter Chiefs

4. Guinness Pro14 derbies

We’ve picked out the top ten matches between local rivals in the history of the Celtic League

5. South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk

After playing a key role in the Springboks’ World Cup win, the Sale Shark is now setting his sights on new goals

6. The Big Interview: Dr Eanna Falvey

World Rugby’s chief medical officer talks concussion, Covid and conditioning

7. Wales No 8 Ross Moriarty

An athleisure range and a car business are keeping the back-rower busy off the pitch while he’s excited about what the Dragons can do on it

8. My life in pictures… Chris Robshaw

As the former England captain prepares to swap the Premiership for Major League Rugby, he reflects on his career to date

9. Rugby’s grass-roots return

Professional rugby may be back in the UK and Ireland this month, but what about the community game? We run through the return-to-play guidelines in different countries

10. New Zealand hooker Dane Coles

The Hurricanes skipper talks firefighting, family and the future in this exclusive interview

11. Sevens debate

Should Team GB join the Men’s World Sevens Series? Rob Vickerman and Colin Gregor give their views

12. Spotlight on… Callum Sheedy

Join Bristol’s fly-half on a metaphorical tour via Cardiff, Chew Valley and Hawaii

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with… Gloucester and England wing Jonny May

Tommy Bowe on the Guinness Pro14 title run-in

Rising back-row stars Emeka Ilione and Harry Wilson

What it’s like to… Coach in indigenous communities in Canada

Club Hero: Worcester Warriors prop Nick Schonert

A rant about domestic rugby in Wales

Inside the mind of… England Sevens star Celia Quansah

Giselle Mather on the state of play in the women’s game

Tackle tips from former Scotland back-row Jason White

The September 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 4 to 31 August 2020.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.