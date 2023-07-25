September 2023

Everyone likes an underdog and it’s fair to say England are not fancied to repeat their efforts in 2019 by making the Rugby World Cup final in Paris later this year. This month’s Rugby World September issue has the brand new white Umbro home World Cup kit on the front of the bag and the alternate shirt on the cover of the main mag inside.

Crucially, this month’s magazine bundle includes a FREE two-sided Rugby World Cup wallchart enabling you to keep track of every single game in the tournament, noting down the scores as you go and filling in the teams as we progress to the knockouts.

That’s not all, either! Alongside the wallchart, this month’s magazine features a Big Interview with England scrum-half Danny Care who opens up on his unfinished business in the white jersey – particularly at World Cups – at the age of 36.

Wales fans can reminisce about the good times with fly-half Dan Biggar as he talks us through his Life in Pictures. We also take a deep dive behind the scenes of the new amateur law causing shockwaves across the sport. The lowering of the tackle height, one not to be missed.

What is in the Rugby World September issue?

Danny Care interview

We sit down with the England No 9 who looks set to go to France as one of Borthwick’s three scrum-halves. Hear what he learned from HRH Kate Middleton, what it’s like going from rivals to coach-player relationship with Richard Wigglesworth and why he won’t be hanging up his boots after the tournament.

Dan Biggar: My life in pictures

The Wales fly-half takes a look back at his decorated career with the aid of key photos throughout his time as a pro. Life at the Ospreys, Northampton and with Wales and the Lions all comes under the microscope.

Tackle Height unpacked

Josh Graham sits down with Richie Gray, Toulon’s skills/contact collision coach, who has written some of the World Rugby literature on the tackle to find out what the lowering of the tackle height in the community game will entail and why it is happening. Gray expects it to hit the pro game before the next World Cup in 2027…

Finlay Bealham: The Ireland prop with a Viking obsession

Tom English chats to the tighthead about his favourite TV show and how it has transferred into his life and play.

Simon Shaw exclusive

We have an exclusive column from Simon Shaw who was part of the 2007 England side that made the World Cup final and he gives his view on what Borthwick’s men can do this time around.

And then the Olympics: Antoine Dupont

Paul Eddison looks at how easy the transition from 15s to sevens is ahead of the France captain’s bid to play at the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

World Cup hero: Richie McCaw

Campbell Burnes details our latest World Cup hero: two-time winning All Black captain Richie McCaw.

What lies ahead for England at the Rugby World Cup

Harry Latham-Coyle sets the scene as England go to France as dark horses.

Darcy Graham exclusive

The dynamite Scottish winger opens up on a range of topics including his brother’s serious accident, his impulsive nature and what it was like as a youngster at the 2019 World Cup.

Wham! Bam! Thank you Am!

Dylan Jack charts why Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am is central to South Africa’s defence of the World Cup.

Davit Niniashvili exclusive

Editor Alan Dymock hears from Georgia sensation Davit Niniashvili, a refreshingly modest superstar who is working on his kicking it’s fair to say…

What else is in the Rugby World September issue?

Downtime with Australia centre Samu Kerevi

We meet rising stars in the shape of England U20 back-row and new Harlequins signing Chandler Cunningham-South and Italy U20 captain David Odiase

Our face-off debate examines whether touch rugby should replace sevens at the Olympics?

What it’s like to be the first openly gay All Black: We hear from Campbell Johnstone

We go inside the mind of Exeter Chiefs’ TV Gladiator Jodie Ounsley

Rugby’s most influential journalist Stephen Jones recalls the last time France hosted the World Cup in 2007

We put the spotlight on England and Harlequins flyer Ellie Kildunne

Joe Harvey hears about Coventry’s Pat Pellegrini who went from fifth-tier English rugby to the Tonga squad in a blink of an eye

We rank the top 12 Rugby World Cup shirts of all time…

Our analyst Sean Holley unpicks why Italy are now a team to fear

Our Secret Player pinpoints why Tonga can take a big scalp in the Pool of Death at RWC 2023

