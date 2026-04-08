Ever watched Andre Forde’s YouTube channel? He’s a UK-based content creator who compiles highlights reels of players, old and new.

It’s hours of fun. In preparation for our exclusive interview with Richie Mo’unga, I watched Forde’s 10-minute highlights package of the All-Blacks fly-half.

It starts with that grubber restart for the Crusaders which he miraculously wins before sprinting downfield. There follows clip after clip of Mo’unga pulling off the spectacular for club and country.

All Blacks rugby is at a low ebb right now but with Mo’unga returning home and the signing of new head coach Dave Rennie, a man who believe in electric, attacking, rugby, I have this sneaky suspicion that New Zealand will be a different side come next year’s World Cup …

Joe Robinson, editor of Rugby World.

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The Returning Richie Mo’unga

Also in the issue…

Nick Heath previews the upcoming Women’s Six Nations and asks: can anybody stop the Red Roses?

and asks: can anybody stop the Red Roses? Jon Cardinelli charts the rise of Springboks fly-half sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Rugby World picks the top 12 fly-halves in the world…

We learn what life was like in the shadow on Jonny Wilkinson from five of his fly-half competitors

Maud Muir talk post-World Cup glory come downs and striving for greatness

How the weather is impacting grass-roots rugby clubs across the UK

Much, much more!

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