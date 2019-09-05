Major teams: Newcastle, Toulon

Country: England

Test span: 1998-2011

England caps: 91 (79 starts)

Lions caps: 6 (6 starts)

Test points: 1,246 (7T, 169C, 255P, 36DG)

Rugby’s Greatest: Jonny Wilkinson

Nobody in history has done more to prepare himself for a game of rugby, and scores of fellow pros were driven to raise their own standards having seen the English fly-half’s obsessive training regime at close quarters.

Even as a lad, Wilkinson would rise early so he could practise kicking at his local club in Hampshire, Farnham, for 90 minutes before school. The hours paid off as he was to finish his career with a clatter of records, including most World Cup points (277), most Lions Test points (67), and most Test drop-goals (36).

England’s youngest cap for 71 years when making his debut aged 18 in 1998, Wilkinson was initially an inside-centre before making the No 10 shirt his own by 20. Among a multitude of outstanding performances, few match the one he gave off his sick bed in Bloemfontein in 2000, when he scored all the points in a 27-22 victory.

That South Africa tour gave England the belief they could beat anyone, and three years later Wilkinson dropped the goal that won the World Cup in Sydney.

His quest for perfection knew no bounds. Wilkinson was not only a deadeye two-footed kicker and exquisite passer off both hands, he was a remorseless and thumping tackler in a position that often sees reluctant and ineffectual defenders. He explained: “That ultra competitive switch in me gets flicked when a ball-carrier looks at me as if to say ‘I’m going to run straight over you’.”