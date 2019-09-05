Major teams: Biarritz

Country: France

Test span: 1980-91

Test caps: 93 (93 starts)

Test points: 233 (38T, 6C, 21P, 2DG)

Rugby’s Greatest: Serge Blanco

The Eighties were the halcyon of French rugby, where players wearing le coq would play with careless abandon, verve and a certain je ne sais quoi. Fitting the bill perfectly was Serge Blanco.

Born in Caracas to a Venezuelan mother, Blanco was nevertheless raised in the rugby hotbed of Biarritz where, as a proud Basque, he stayed for his entire career, going on to become the president of the club. Blessed with the pace of a wing, ability to counter from anywhere on the field and a fiery temperament, Blanco was a dangerous adversary who went on to win 93 caps.

Not the most vigorous defender, he routinely turned defence into attack, scoring 38 Test tries – still a French record 24 years after calling it a day. After winning Grand Slams in both 1981 and 1987, his most famous score came in the first World Cup against Australia where he smoked – he did like his Gitnes – the covering Australian defence in the dying minutes of the semi-final to go over in the corner and put France into the final.

Another Blanco classic was as the catalyst for one of the greatest tries ever witnessed. With a typical cavalier attitude, he broke out from behind his try-line at Twickenham to spark a move that finished with Phillipe Saint-Andre sprinting in under the posts, 100m upfield.