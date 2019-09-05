Major teams: Bordeaux-Begles, Colomiers, Biarritz, Toulouse

Country: France Test span: 2006-2015

France caps: 80 (79 starts)

Test points: 30 (6T)

Rugby’s Greatest: Thierry Dusautoir

Two World Cup ties against New Zealand with a combined total of 52 tackles represent a pair of defining performances from the Frenchman.

Differing results mean the France flanker will hold contrasting memories of each occasion, although both saw him gallop across the line to finish off sweeping attacks.

The first came at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2007 when Richie McCaw’s All Blacks were suffocated by an assassin in the No 7 shirt, surrendering a 13-3 half-time lead to go down 20-18.

Dusautoir cut down an incredible 38 carriers that evening, a truly effervescent effort. He had not even been named in Bernard Laporte’s 30-man squad for the tournament, drafted in as an injury replacement for Elvis Vermeulen.

Four years on and Dusautoir was captaining Les Bleus on a siege of Eden Park. Though France had lost twice already in the pool stages, once to unfancied Pacific Islanders Tonga, they had a chance to halt the hosts and overwhelming favourites.

Thanks largely to the breakdown disruption of Dusautoir, an upset almost materialised. Without some odd ruck interpretations by referee Craig Joubert, Auckland might have been silenced.

Concentrating fully on the game at 16 following a foundation in judo, Dusautoir went from Bordeaux-Begles to Biarritz via Colomiers before arriving at Toulouse where he accumulated over 200 appearances, not to mention the 2010 Heineken Cup.