How to cool down after a match

A GOOD cool down regime is essential to get your body on the road to recovery after a match or training session. The aim is to get your body back to its best so that you’re fit and ready to go for the next run out.

In this video, Parmiter’s School first XV demonstrate some of the stretches you should do after you exercise. These will also help you improve your flexibility, which in turn will benefit you on the pitch.

We went down to Parmiter’s School to take a training session as part of their prize for winning our Lucozade Sport Kit-Out Project. They won £3,000-worth of kit, plus nutrition and training advice, just from drinking Lucozade Sport! See what else they learned here.

The good news is, there’s still time for you to enter your team into the Kit-Out Project, and get new kit for your club. Simply go to lucozadesport.com/kitoutproject and register your team. You can also browse the kit catalogue here and choose what you want, from a brand new kit in your club’s colours to water bottles, balls and training equipment. Then get all your friends, family and team-mates collecting the codes off the bottles when they drink Lucozade Sport!

Subscribe to Rugby World for fitness, nutrition and training advice every month. Click here for the latest deals.