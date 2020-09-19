Make sure you know all the television details for Bordeaux's match with Edinburgh.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The second quarter-final match in the European Challenge Cup this weekend sees Bordeaux take on Edinburgh at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The two sides have faced each other four times in the Challenge Cup with Edinburgh emerging victorious twice back in 2014/2015. The other two contests came in the current tournament during the group stages.

In those two matches they drew 16-16 and then Bordeaux won the second tie handsomely.

Below we take a look at the team news.

Bordeaux: Nans Ducuing, Santiago Cordero, Jean-Baptiste Dubie, Ulupano Seuteni, Ben Lam, Mathieu Jalibert, Yann Lesgourgues; Jefferson Poirot, Clement Maynadier, Vadim Cobilas, Kane Douglas, Jandre Marais, Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti, Marco Tauleigne.

Replacements: Jospeh Dweba, Lekso Kaulashvili, Ben Tameifuna, Cyril Cazeaux, Cameron Woki, Maxime Lucu, Ben Botica, Pablo Uberti.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, James Johnstone, George Taylor, Damian Hoyland, Jaco van der Walt, Charlie Shiel, Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Villame Mata.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Rory Sutherland, Murray McCallum, Andrew Davidson, Magnus Bradbury, Nick Haining, Dan Nutton, Chris Dean

Below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Bordeaux v Edinburgh wherever you are.

How to watch the Bordeaux v Edinburgh from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, like Bordeaux v Edinburgh, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Bordeaux v Edinburgh, which kicks off at 12.30pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bordeaux v Edinburgh takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Bordeaux v Edinburgh in France (1.30pm), beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Certain matches are also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Bordeaux v Edinburgh at 1.30pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Challenge Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh will kick off at 7.30am EST and 4.30am on the West coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and you can watch Bordeaux v Edinburgh at 1.30pm on SuperSport Rugby Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Canada

For those in Canada, the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN shows the Challenge Cup and you can watch Bordeaux v Edinburgh at 4.30am on the West Coast.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Bordeaux v Edinburgh in Japan (8.30pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Bordeaux v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €1.99 to watch a single Challenge Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €9.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

