All the details you need to watch the European competition

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the European Challenge Cup delayed by six months but the knockout stages return this month.

Teams from England, France, Scotland and Wales will be contesting the quarter-finals in mid-September before the semi-finals the following weekend and the final to be played on the weekend of 16-18 October.

Here we explain how to find a reliable Challenge Cup live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the European Challenge Cup from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport have the rights to show the Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the competition, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there is a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

In the UK, free-to-air Welsh language channel S4C broadcast certain matches live too.

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from France

To watch the Challenge Cup in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Certain matches are also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch the Challenge Cup through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Challenge Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from Canada

The home of the Challenge Cup in Canada is the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

European Challenge Cup live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch the Challenge Cup in Japan. The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.