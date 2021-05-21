Find out the TV details for wherever you are in the world

Leicester v Montpellier live stream: How to watch the European Challenge Cup final

The 2020-21 European Challenge Cup reaches its conclusion tonight when Leicester Tigers take on Montpellier in the final at Twickenham (kick-off 8pm).

This is Leicester’s first European final for 12 years but they have a good pedigree in the competitions having won back-to-back Heineken Cups in 2001 and 2002. Montpellier, meanwhile, won the Challenge Cup in 2016.

The Tigers won both their previous European meetings with Montpellier in the 2013-14 season and will be aiming to become the fifth side to win both the Champions and Challenge Cups.

Here are how the two sides line up…

Leicester: Freddie Steward; Guy Porter, Matias Moroni, Dan Kelly, Nemani Nadolo; George Ford, Richard Wigglesworth; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs (captain), Dan Cole, Harry Wells, Calum Green, Hanro Liebenberg, Cyle Brink, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Luan de Bruin, Joe Heyes, Cameron Henderson, Tommy Reffell, Ben Youngs, Zack Henry, Kini Murimurivalu.

Montpellier: Anthony Bouthier; Arthur Vincent, Johan Goosen, Jan Serfontein, Vincent Rattez; Alex Lozowski, Benoit Paillaugue; Enzo Forletta, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Mohamed Haouas, Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Yacouba Camara, Alexandre Becognee.

Replacements: Bismarck Du Plessis, Robert Rodgers, Titi Lamositele, Tyler Duguid, Jacques Du Plessis, Cobus Reinach, Handré Pollard, Gabriel N’gandebe.

Here’s how to find a reliable Challenge Cup live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the European Challenge Cup final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport has the rights to show the European Challenge Cup final (kick-off 8pm) in the UK and Ireland. Coverage starts at 7pm on BT Sport 1.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the final, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Montpellier takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from Europe

You can watch the Challenge Cup final between Leicester and Montpellier (kick-off 9pm) in France on free-to-air channel FR3 or beIN Sports.

In Italy, Sky Italia has live coverage of the Leicester v Montpellier final.

Leicester v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Challenge Cup final in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Leicester v Montpellier (kick-off 7am Saturday morning NZ time) is on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Leicester v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and will be showing Leicester v Montpellier (kick-off 9pm) live tonight on its Rugby and CSN channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Leicester v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra, Portugal, Malta, Australia and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €19.99 for a weekend pass, which allows you to watch both the Leicester-Montpellier Challenge Cup final as well as the Champions Cup final between La Rochelle and Toulouse.

