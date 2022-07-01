Find out where you can watch the Birmingham 2022 events live across the world

Commonwealth Games on TV: How to watch

The Commonwealth Games sevens will take place from 29 July to 31 July.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will be held at Coventry Stadium and involve most of the world’s top teams.

New Zealand have traditionally dominated the event and won gold in both tournaments at Gold Coast 2018. However, they face a tough test to defend each crown.

In the women’s eight-team tournament, World Sevens Series champions Australia will be eyeing a first Commonwealth gold, while Fiji and Canada have had solid seasons.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Scotland are making their tournament debuts in what is just the second time the Games has included women’s sevens.

On the men’s side, Sevens Series champions South Africa are in the hunt to dethrone New Zealand, as are Olympic champions Fiji and hosts England.

Australia have been very consistent over the current Sevens Series campaign and Samoa after a string of good performances.

Also included in the 16-team competition are Kenya, Canada and Scotland, who all boast top-level Sevens experience.

The Republic of Ireland is not part of the Commonwealth and Northern Ireland do not have a team in either event.

France, USA and Argentina, all not part of the Commonwealth, are other conspicuous absentees from the usual Sevens Series lineup.

Commonwealth Games on TV: How to watch from the UK

The BBC have exclusive broadcasting rights for the Games in the UK. The live televised action will be on BBC One, BBC Two or BBC Three. The BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button will also show events as they happen.

Daily live coverage from Birmingham will be led by Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohammad, Holly Hamilton and Ayo Akinwolere.

UK viewers must purchase a TV licence to watch the BBC broadcasts.

Commonwealth Games on TV: How to watch from Australia

Channel 7 holds the Australian rights for Birmingham 2022. Coverage can be accessed through their channels and the streaming service 7Plus. The coverage is free-to-air for Australian audiences.

Channel 7’s deal with the Commonwealth Games Federation means they have exclusive broadcast, digital, radio, social media, and subscription television rights.

Commonwealth Games on TV: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport is New Zealand’s official Commonwealth Games broadcaster, with content also accessible via the streaming service Sky Go. A Sky Sport subscription costs NZ$34.99 and includes free access to Sky Go.

Free-to-air live coverage of events involving New Zealand athletes and delayed airing of other events can be viewed through Prime. This service can be watched on Freeview, as well as through Sky TV and Sky Go.

Commonwealth Games: How to watch from Fiji

Digicel TV will cover the event in Fiji through Sky Pacific and will launch a a specific Commonwealth Games channel. Elsewhere, certain Pacific athletes’ events will be available on a second channel.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed has dubbed the men’s sevens tournament “the highlight of the games.”

