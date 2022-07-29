The Wallabies star ran riot in his first Commonwealth Games outing

Watch: Samu Kerevi scores after nine seconds against Jamaica

What does Samu Kerevi bring to the sevens field? Within ten seconds of his first outing for Australia in the Commonwealth Games Sevens, the blockbusting Wallaby had scorched down the touchline for his first of three scores against Jamaica.

Did he graze the touchline on the way to his first score? You be the judge – check this out as Samu Kerevi scores with ease.

Soon after he was laying on a try for Nathan Lawson (which was given despite some reservations over whether Kerevi gave a forward pass or not). He was also drawing defenders and giving slick offloads out of danger to create space for others. Jamaica simply could not handle him.

Kerevi powered over for another score and slammed the ball down – he rounded out the first half of action with a hat-trick, before being rested for the second half.

Before the tournament, Kerevi told 7NEWS.com.au of joining the sevens squad: “It was kind of a promise that I had expressed to the boys during the Olympics, I said, ‘look if I can come back and play for the sevens I’m definitely doing it. I wanted to be a man of my word and come play at the Commonwealth Games, I knew it was still possible .

“Thanks to Chris Webb (Australia general manager) and Dave Rennie (Wallabies coach) who gave me the opportunity to come back and play sevens, I’m really grateful for that.

“Not a lot of 15s players get to play both sides of the code in terms of sevens and 15s and to be able to go and try to win a gold medal at the Olympics, or try to win a Commonwealth Games medal – it’s pretty special.”

