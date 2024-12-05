How to watch Bath v La Rochelle: Live stream the opening match of the European Rugby Champions Cup

Live stream Bath v La Rochelle as two former champions get the tournament underway at the Rec

Two past winners kick off Europe’s premier club competition under the Friday night lights at the Rec. Here’s how to watch Bath v La Rochelle wherever you are in the world – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from abroad.

La Rochelle, coached by former Irish legend Ronan O’Gara, won this trophy in 2022 and 2023, but for Bath the wait stretches all the way back to 1998. Both sides are packed with internationals – including Scotland’s Finn Russell and South Africa’s Thomas du Toit for the hosts, and France’s Grégory Alldritt and Australia’s Will Skelton for the visitors – so expect your rugby weekend to start with a bang.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Bath v La Rochelle live streams, including broadcaster options around the world. You can check out information on other games in our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup, or find out which stars to look out for in 10 players you should be excited about in the Champions Cup.

Watch Bath v La Rochelle live streams in the UK

TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) has ended its long association with the European Champions Cup. The new rights holder in the UK is Premier Sports, who’ll air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Bath v La Rochelle.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual European Rugby Champions Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Bath v La Rochelle live streams from outside your country

If you want to watch Investec Champions Cup coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Bath v La Rochelle in South Africa

Sharks, Stormers and Bulls fans will want to check out two of the South African sides’ rivals for this season’s title. Subscription service SuperSport holds the rights to air the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup, including this opening match.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Bath v La Rochelle via DStv or stream.

Watch Bath v La Rochelle in Ireland

As in the UK, every game of this year’s tournament will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the platform through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

Watch Bath v La Rochelle: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Bath v La Rochelle live streams – for viewers in the United States.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Watch Bath v La Rochelle in France

In France, Bath v La Rochelle is available on subscription service beIN Sports.

Live stream Bath v La Rochelle from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

