Players will be lightning up the European stage once again as the Champions Cup begins on Friday 6 December

The Champions Cup 2024-25 season starts in December, often considered the best club competition in world rugby. It also has a number of the superstars from the rugby world set to take part too.

There are the usual suspects of stars such as Bath’s Finn Russell, Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont and Leinster’s James Lowe. But there are some other faces who will spark life into matches this campaign.

Who should the supporters be keeping an eye out for? Here are 10 players who are set to be an exciting watch…

10 players you should be excited about in the Champions Cup 2024

Jordie Barrett, Leinster

The 24-25 campaign may be supporters’ only chance to watch Jordie Barrett in the Champions Cup. He has signed a short-term deal with Leinster and is thought to be either returning to New Zealand following its conclusion or heading to the English Premiership.

Barrett is one of the best players in the world and shines in a packed All Blacks team. The 27-year-old is known for his versatility across the backline and ability to beat defenders.

His first appearance for Leinster is set to be in the European competition. It is also a tasty match-up as it is against a club who also tried to sign Barrett – Bristol Bears.

The fixture at Ashton Gate is set to be a lively one but whether Barrett starts in a star-studded Leinster team will also be an interesting element to the game.

Paul Costes, Toulouse

In the Toulouse team you can’t look left or right without seeing a world class star of rugby. The likes of Dupont and Romain Ntamack extended the club’s record for the most Champions Cup titles last season to eight.

Some stars are spoken about more than others in the squad but they each add sparkle to the matchday team. One such player who flies slightly under the radar is Paul Costes.

Costes won the title last season and has contributed to the side winning two top 14 trophies too. He has only been playing senior rugby since 2022 but already plays as though he has several seasons of experience under his belt.

Playing alongside other skilled athletes has only added to his game. If the French centre continues in his current form it will be no time before he breaks into Fabien Galthie’s France XV.

Ben Spencer, Bath

Bath captain Ben Spencer goes slightly under the radar at the club because of his half-back partner Russell. But Spencer is the linchpin to a thriving Bath team.

The west country club are going strength-to-strength, finishing runner-up in the Premiership last season. That is thanks in part to Spencer.

His read of the game and sniping ability unlocks opposition defences. He is definitely one to keep an eye on. Spencer has also won the competition before with previous club Saracens.

The nine was a part of the team who lifted the trophy three times in 2016, 2017 and 2019. He was a crucial part of those wins too and his experience in the tournament will aid Bath tenfold.

Tommaso Menoncello, Benetton

Italy’s star Tommaso Menoncello will draw crowds and well as TV spectators this season. He is the player at the heart of Italy’s good form at the moment, winning Six Nations player of the tournament in 2024.

He has also shown progression in his defence, particularly in Italy’s narrow loss to New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series. If his defence continues to develop there will be no stopping the back.

That form is also present in his club rugby. His linebreaks, metres and try-scoring ability are an asset to Benetton.

Everything he touches turns to gold and his side will be hoping it turns to silverware this season.

Ollie Sleightholme, Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints wing Ollie Sleightholme was one of the key players in their great season last campaign. The club won the Premiership and reached the Champions Cup semi-finals, losing to Leinster.

His pace is rapid and his finishing skills are second to none. Sleightholme’s form has also earned him some England caps.

Saints last won the Champions Cup when it was named the Heineken Cup in 2000. They have been victorious in the Challenge Cup since then, last winning in 2014. But they will be counting on players like Sleightholme to collect more European titles.

Liam Williams, Saracens

Liam Williams has returned to Saracens this season after five years away from the club. His first stint saw him compete for the London side from 2017-2019 and he won two trophies, including the Champions Cup.

He played for Cardiff and Kubota Spears in his time away from Sarries but has now re-signed with the side until the end of the season.

While Williams may be slightly past the peak of his powers, he still has skills at his disposal. Wales fans will be especially keen to watch him flourish as he is now available for Six Nations selection.

Canan Moodie, Vodacom Bulls

Sharks’ Canan Moodie emerged from the 2023 Rugby World Cup as one to watch and while he may not have hit the heights his hype suggested, he has still stayed in good form.

He is electric on the pitch and has not looked out of his depth in a back-to-back World Cup winning Springboks team.

For his club though, this season his head coach Jake White has levied some criticism at the star. He said: “He looked at times like he had eaten too much food at the buffet while he was on tour for the last month. I said that to him. I think he is going to have to start staying away from the buffet.

“When he got away a couple of times, I thought he would finish but as I said, I think we will have to keep him away from the buffet for a while.”

A harsh criticism for a player just coming into his peak.

Gabriel Ibitoye, Bristol Bears

The most electric player in the most electric team in the English Premiership, Bristol Bear Gabriel Ibitoye has been on fire this campaign.

Having floated around the Top 14 and rugby in Israel after leaving Harlequins, Ibitoye has found a home at Bristol under head coach Pat Lam, flourishing under their helter skelter approach to attack. He is currently the top try scorer in the Premiership with six tries.

Bristol, who are top of the Premiership, start their European campaign at home to Leinster and then away to La Rochelle – two European titans of recent years. If they are to shine, you would expect Ibitoye to be at the heart of it all.

Nolan Le Garrec, Racing 92

French scum-half Nolan Le Garrec is one of the best nines in the world but he is overshadowed by Antoine Dupont in his national team.

A try he scored against England was nominated for World Rugby’s men’s try of the year. He has speed and a keen read of the game which sets his team on the front foot.

He is also a good kicker and he is taking on some of the responsibility for club Racing 92 this season. Le Garrec has had to step up in that regard because his teammate Owen Farrell is injured.

Calvin Nash, Munster

Ireland and Munster wing Calvin Nash is also a player who often gets overlooked because of his national teammates. Wing James Lowe is the big name in the Irish team but Nash has been building caps and is becoming an asset to Andy Farrell’s side.

Not only that but he has been a key figure in the Munster team for the past few seasons. It is his pace that he is most known for. But he also has world class finishes to add to any team he competes for.

Defences win titles but Nash is a player who is able to break them down and get over the gainline. He is the star to look for in Munster’s matches and will add a winning streak to the outfit this campaign.

