The odds have swung in Leinster's favour since being toppled by today's opponents in last year's final. What a cracking way to launch the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster v Saracens live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This weekend’s European Champions Cup quarter-finals start with a bang – a rerun of last year’s final (3pm). Saracens won 20-10 that sunny May day in Newcastle but since then their world has caved in. If they are to end Leinster’s 25-match winning streak this afternoon in Dublin, it will take one of the great European performances.

That’s because of the haemorrhaging of players that followed the salary cap scandal. Nine internationals have moved on, some of them on loan, since Saracens squeezed into the knockout stage back in January. In addition, fly-half and England captain Owen Farrell is suspended following his suspension for a high tackle.

Farrell’s absence means Alex Goode steps up to ten from his preferred full-back position, with 20-year-old Manu Vunipola his understudy on the bench. The starting XV still contains 12 internationals, with Alex Lewington, Michael Rhodes and Jackson Wray – making his 250th appearance for the club – the uncapped trio.

So Saracens’ problems might come deep into the game because their reserve strength doesn’t match the riches in the opposition camp. Josh van der Flier, Man of the Match in Leinster’s Pro14 final win, is one of those consigned to the bench as the Irish province shuffle their vast resources following their 27-5 defeat of Ulster.

Johnny Sexton, World Rugby Player of the Year two years ago, got just 21 minutes in that match and returns to captain a side brimming with class and confidence. They breezed through their European pool with 28 tries and have become savagely hard to score against. They looked only mildly uncomfortable against Ulster’s offloading game, which is not Sarries’ preferred style in any case.

Leinster’s malfunctioning lineout was their chief concern. In the hope of rectifying that, they have recalled Sean Cronin for the clash at the Aviva Stadium, with Ronan Kelleher demoted after struggling with his throwing. Will Connors, surely destined for his Ireland debut this autumn, will bring his chop tackles to the mix at No 7.

Leinster have won three of their past four European meetings with Saracens and eight of their previous nine quarter-finals. Victory today would be their 30th in 37 knockout games in league and Europe over the past decade. Saracens, lest we forget, have won three of the past four European titles. But Leinster have a fifth crown in their sights, which would put them out on their own above Toulouse.

Can they be stopped? Goode certainly thinks so. “We are the last team to beat them and they’re aware of that,” he said. “We hope it sits in their minds that we have the capability to beat them. It’s about us making sure we have the right mindset (so that) we attack the game and don’t just sit back and let them come at us.”

Defeat for Saracens would mean a last European hurrah for Brad Barritt and Richard Wigglesworth, two magnificent players over a prolonged period.

Both men played in last year’s final, when Sarries fought back from 10-0 down to win after tries by Sean Maitland and Billy Vunipola. You can watch highlights of that match below. Today’s winners will meet Clermont or Racing in the semi-finals.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Will Connors, Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Michael Bent, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Josh van der Flier, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Rory O’Loughlin.

Saracens: Elliot Daly; Alex Lewington, Duncan Taylor, Brad Barritt (capt), Sean Maitland; Alex Goode, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Tim Swinson, Michael Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Alec Carey, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Calum Clark, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Manu Vunipola, 23 Dominic Morris.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leinster v Saracens wherever you are.