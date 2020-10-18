Jacob Whitehead reflects on a West Country double in the two European finals

Six talking points from the European finals

What a bumper weekend of European rugby. Two games filled with early tries, hot-stepping back-lines, niggle and spite. Bristol and Exeter lifted their first-ever European honours, taking the South-West back to rugby’s summit.

Here are five talking points from the crowning glory of this year’s European action…

Luke Cowan-Dickie strengthens England case

Luke Cowan-Dickie had a sensational opening period in the Heineken Champions Cup final in a performance that will intensify calls for him to start for England in coming weeks.

He scored from the back of Exeter’s first attacking lineout, bulldozing traffic like a Cornish Godzilla, crashing over and keeping the contents of his stomach inside on this occasion.

A word also for counterpart Camille Chat, who showed some pretty impressive power of his own in a carbon-copy second-half drive.

Back to Cowan-Dickie, and the Exeter hooker was unlucky not to create another for Jonny Gray with a lovely flick out the back. His ability to tap-and-go played its own part in Sam Simmonds’s try, the defence sucked into Cowan-Dickie’s orbit like flotsam around a small planet.

With DCL scoring for one England team, is it time for LCD to star for another?

Racing start stalls quickly

Racing 92 started well. Honestly. Well, for five minutes at least, forcing Exeter to miss four tackles in the opening exchanges (probably more than Jonny Gray has missed in his entire career) and speeding through rare holes in the Chiefs defence.

Then the wheels came off, and it was Teddy Iribaren at the centre of it. We’ve always known that Iribaren has a certain insouciance – but he was brilliant in his last Champions Cup final against Leinster two years ago.

Possibly with his own brilliance in mind, the first 15 minutes saw him take a more laissez-faire approach to ball security than a drunk juggler, kicking the ball dead, getting caught out from a quick lineout and flicking the ball madly infield all within a five-minute period. He was lucky that a Jonny Hill fumble didn’t lead to another Exeter try.

There are some teams you can get away with this against. There are others you can’t. We all know what camp Exeter fall into. The Chiefs had 75% of territory after 15 minutes and a 14-0 lead – achieved despite Racing having made 120 metres to Exeter’s 30 in this period.

There’s playing your own game and there’s playing into opposition hands – could Racing have sped away with the title if not for that crazy first 20 minutes?

A tale of two passes: a Parisian novel

“That Finn Russell pass, sheeesh.” A phrase to define the day.

Finn Russell lives by the sword, Finn Russell dies by the sword, Finn Russell walks on razors in bare feet. A man touched by the angel and the devil, usually at the same time.

Few games have shown this more than Saturday’s final. His ball for Simon Zebo’s first try was less cerebral than celestial, the Huw Jones pass 2.0. It was hanging in the air, begging to be intercepted… until it wasn’t, the defence was split, his side scored.

And then, later, Russell’s pass hung in the air, begging to be intercepted… until it was, the defence was split, the other side scored. A head in hands moment for the mercurial ten.

But in a game as crazy as this, against a defence as organised as Exeter – are you really telling me there’s a European attacker you’d rather have? In a glorious, crazy, swashbuckling final, Russell’s sword carved its lifeblood.

