Sale Sharks face a daunting trip to the south of France to face the reigning champions

Sale Sharks get one of the toughest draws of round of 16, as they travel to the south of France to face reigning champions Toulouse on Sunday April 6. Here are all the details you need to watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks in the European Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon, including a free live stream if you happen to be in France.

Key information

– Toulouse v Sale Sharks date: Sunday 6 April 2025 – Toulouse v Sale Sharks kick-off time: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 10.00am ET – Toulouse v Sale Sharks free stream: France TV (France) – Toulouse v Sale Sharks TV channels: Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks FREE live stream in France

There is a Toulouse v Sale Sharks free live stream available, with France TV airing the game in France.

France TV is the streaming platform for free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions. The game will be broadcast live on the France 2 terrestrial channel, while France TV will host the live stream online. It’s free to use, but registration is required and geo-restrictions apply.

Coverage starts at 3.50pm CET on Sunday afternoon, 10 minutes ahead of kick-off.

As with every Champions Cup game in France, the match is also available on subscription service beIN Sports.

Away from France right now? French residents can still access their France TV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks live streams from abroad

Away from home on Sunday afternoon? Even if you’re abroad there’s no need to worry about missing the final Champions Cup match of the weekend. Geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services from overseas, but a handy little piece of software called a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were back home in your living room.

This isn’t witchcraft. Instead, a VPN can make can make your computer, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country by changing your device’s IP address. This allows you to unblock geo-blocked streams and, as an extra bonus, VPNs can also improve your internet security and privacy – and that’s a win all round.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Our smart office mates at TechRadar – who know a thing or two about such things – have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they reckon the best of the bunch is NordVPN. You get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price. View Deal

Watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks live streams in the UK

The UK rights-holder for the European Champions Cup is Premier Sports, who will broadcast all 63 matches of this year’s tournament.

Toulouse v Sale Sharks coverage starts at 2.30pm BST on Sunday, ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

The match is available to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app, with subscriptions costing £15.99 per month or £11.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get a year’s viewing at an even lower total price of £120 if you pay for 12 months upfront.

You also have the option to add Premier Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon package. This costs £15.99 per month.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Toulouse v Sale Sharks in South Africa

SuperSport is the Champions Cup rights-holder in South Africa, and they’re showing selected games from the tournament – including Toulouse v Sale Sharks. Kick-off is at 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks through subscription service Premier Sports Ireland. As in the UK, the platform is available to watch on TV or online.

Watch Toulouse v Sale Sharks: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Toulouse v Sale Sharks for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month or $150 on an annual basis, which works out to $12.50 per month.

Other broadcasters around the world

