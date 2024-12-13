Ulster v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch Champions Cup match

Ulster make 10 changes for Bordeaux-Bègles’ trip to Belfast

Ulster desperately need to get some points on the board after a comprehensive opening weekend defeat in the Champions Cup. Read on for our guide on how to watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

– Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT, Saturday 14 December – Watch for FREE in France: France TV – Watch in the UK: Premier Sports – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Ulster couldn’t have had a more difficult start to this year’s European Champions Cup, facing reigning champions Toulouse in their own back yard. Head coach Richie Murphy has made 10 changes to the side that lost 61-21 last weekend, and gives a senior debut to Zac Ward on the wing. The newcomer is in for a challenging afternoon, however, as he’ll be up against prolific France wing Damian Penaud. Irish international Joey Carbery also starts at fly-half.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Ulster v Bordeaux live streams on Saturday, including free viewing options if you’re in France. You can check out information on other games in our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Watch Ulster v Bordeaux FOR FREE in France

Two matches in every round of the European Rugby Champions Cup are available to watch FOR FREE on France TV in France – including Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles. You can watch the game on both France 2 and the France TV streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.15pm CET on Saturday.

Other Saturday games are available through subscription service beIN Sports.

Watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles live streams from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling outside your home country, you might think you’ll have to miss the game, but you can still watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles, by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN makes it look like your device is in another country, meaning you can unblock your streaming services if they are geo-restricted. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs, a VPN is a handy ally for allowing you to watch your usual rugby streams on the move.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles live streams in the UK

You can watch Ulster v Bordeaux in the UK on Premier Sports, Kick-off is at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday.

Premier Sports costs £15.99 per month, with some discounts for longer-term plans, and you can either get it as part of your existing TV package, or you can stream it online.

Streaming is easy, and can be done directly through your web browser, or via the Premier Sports app. You’ll bump the price down to £10.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year, or you could shave a bit more off the overall cost by paying £120 up front for the 12 months.

Watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles in Ireland

As in the UK, Ulster v Bordeaux is on Premier Sports Ireland, along with the rest of the 2024/25 Champions Cup games. Likewise, you can subscribe for an online stream or get it added to your TV package.

Watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles: live stream in the USA

FloRugby is the US broadcaster for the European Rugby Champions Cup, and they’ll have an Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles live stream. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or $150 for a full year, which saves over 50% overall on the monthly rate.

Live stream Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Ulster v Bordeaux on Viaplay.

In Italy and various other European countries, as well as Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV is the place to go. Weekend and season passes are available.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport will show Ulster v Bordeaux

Can I watch Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles live streams in South Africa?

Unfortunately for fans in South Africa, Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles is not one of the European Rugby Champions Cup matches chosen for broadcast by SuperSport.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.