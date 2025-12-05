Watch Bayonne vs Stormers as the 2025/2026 Champions Cup kicks off today, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here in this guide.

Bayonne vs Stormers: Key information

The Stormers are hoping for a better run in the Investec Champions Cup after a dismal outing last season, while Bayonne are new to the competition this year, with England star Manu Tuilagi in their ranks.

They’re in a tough Pool 3 with Leinster, Leicester Tigers, Stade Rochelais, and Harlequins, so a win will mean a lot for either side.

Read on as RugbyWorld brings you all the details you need to watch Stormers vs Bayonne online, on TV, and potentially for free.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Bayonne vs Stormers free live stream

You can watch Bayonne vs Stormers for free on YouTube in North America, with FloRugby offering up the game completely free of charge.

Simply head to the YouTube live stream and click play!

Note, coverage is geo-restricted so will only work for those in the USA and Canada. Travelling abroad right now? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas – more on that below.

Watch from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms these days. That means you can unblock your usual rugby streams wherever you are in the world, as well as making sure you’re data is safe and secure while you do so. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as the world’s best for its top-notch streaming and security features, and when it’s this much of a bargain, it’s a no-brainer.

Watch Bayonne vs Stormers in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bayonne vs Stormers on Premier Sports, which holds the rights to all Champions Cup games this season.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV through Sky and Virgin Media, or you can get a streaming subscription directly with Premier Sports for £16.99/month.

Watch Stormers play Bayonne in South Africa

Stormers’ fans in South Africa can watch the game against Bayonne through SuperSport, with DStv or streaming options available.

Watch Bayonne vs Stormers live streams around the world

EPCR TV has a live stream for Bayonne vs Stormers for those in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe that don’t have a broadcaster. Weekend passes are available to purchase.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.