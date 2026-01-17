Watch Bayonne v Leinster as the two sides play their final pool match in this year’s European Rugby Champions Cup. The Irish side are regulars in the latter stage of the competition and have already secured their place in the last 16. They’ll still, however, be fighting for the victory that will secure top spot in Pool 3, and give them home draws in the knockout stages of the competition. Barring an utterly implausible sequence of results – including a try-fest against the URC champions – Bayonne are out of the tournament.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch the game, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch Bayonne v Leinster live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from overseas.

Watch Bayonne v Leinster: Key information

Is there a free streaming option for Bayonne v Leinster?

Bayonne v Leinster is one of two matches available for free this weekend on the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game kicks off at 4.15pm CET on Saturday afternoon.

If you’re signed up to subscription service BeIN Sports, you can also watch a Bayonne v Leinster live stream there.

Don’t worry if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, however. You can still watch your usual streamers as if you were back home with the help of a good VPN. We’ve got more on that below…

Stream Bayonne v Leinster from anywhere

Away from home right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this European Rugby Champions Cup fixture. Geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual TV services while you’re abroad, but the technological magic of the VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you watch the game as if you were back home on your sofa.

VPNs have the ability to make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in an entirely different country by changing your IP address, allowing you to tune in to the action as you would back home. VPNs also improve your online security, which is great for your peace of mind if you’re logging into an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

The experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy right now, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. NordVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, and this great deal…

How to watch Bayonne v Leinster in the UK

Premier Sports is the place to go to watch a Bayonne v Leinster live stream in the UK. The pre-match build-up starts on Premier Sports 2 at 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

Premier Sports has the UK rights to all 63 matches in this season’s Investec Champions Cup, as well as coverage of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Standalone streaming subscriptions to Premier Sports are also available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

Stream Bayonne v Leinster in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the rights holder for Bayonne v Leinster live streams in Ireland.

If you’re an existing Sky Sports customer, you can add Premier Sports Ireland to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).

Other Bayonne v Leinster streaming options

United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Bayonne v Leinster gets underway at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning.

FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Bayonne v Leinster gets underway at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning. South Africa: You need to tune in to SuperSport for live European Champions Cup action in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Bayonne v Leinster kicks off at 5.15pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

You need to tune in to for live European Champions Cup action in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Bayonne v Leinster kicks off at 5.15pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), EPCR TV is the place to go for Bayonne v Leinster live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

