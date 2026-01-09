Victory tonight could be key to both teams’ chances of reaching the competition’s knockout stages

Watch Castres v Bath, as Pool 2’s leading sides clash in the south of France. With just a point separating all six teams in the group table, Friday night’s result could be key to each side’s chances of progression. English champions Bath left this competition early last season and, while the Challenge Cup proved to be a great consolation prize, they’ll want to take a proper shot at Europe’s premier club competition this year.

This guide explains how to tune into today’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world. If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch Castres v Bath live streams wherever you are in the world.

Stream Castres v Bath in the UK

In the UK on Friday night? Then you’ll need to tune into Premier Sports to watch the game. It‘s also the UK home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT on Premier Sports 2, with the game kicking off at 8.00pm.

A standalone subscription to Premier Sports (the app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs) costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for 12 months, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for the whole year up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Castres v Bath live streams in France

Subscription service BeIN Sports has the rights to every European Champions Cup game this season, including Castres v Bath. The match gets underway at 9.00pm CET.

Travelling overseas? Investing in a good VPN will allow you to take your usual streamers with you, wherever you are on the planet. Keep reading to find out more.

Watch Castres v Bath from anywhere

You’ve probably noticed that, when you’re abroad, your usual streaming services don’t work as they would back home. Help is available, however, in the form of VPNs (or Virtual Private Networks), clever pieces of software that can help you avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of your weekend rugby viewing. They’re the ideal way to tune into Castres v Bath and all the other European Champions Cup matches this weekend. How do they work? VPNs have the handy ability to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This neat trick allows your device to appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the world. The result? You can dive into rugby action wherever you are on the planet. They’re also great news for your internet security. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and – best of all – it’s currently available at a discounted price.

Save 70% on NordVPN

🔥 Get 70% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal Recommended videos for you

Other Castres v Bath viewing options

United States: As it is for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch Castres v Bath when it kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT this afternoon. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

As it is for every game of the competition, is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch Castres v Bath when it kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT this afternoon. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Castres v Bath in South Africa. Kick-off is 10.00pm SAST tonight.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Castres v Bath in South Africa. Kick-off is 10.00pm SAST tonight. Ireland: Head to Premier Sports to watch Castres v Bath live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider.

Head to Premier Sports to watch Castres v Bath live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the Castres v Bath live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.