How to watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne online, on TV, and from anywhere

Two sides looking to continue winning starts to the tournament

Four-time champions face three-time runners-up in Dublin. Here’s how to watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne live streams wherever you are in the world on Saturday – including details of how fans in Ireland can watch the game for FREE.

– Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday 14 December – Watch for FREE in Ireland: RTÉ Player – Watch in the UK: Premier Sports – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Given their strength in depth – and the fact they supply the bulk of the Ireland team – it’s remarkable that Leinster haven’t won the Champions Cup since 2018. There’s no question they have the potential to go deep this year, however, especially now that All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has joined their ranks. He starts his second game at full-back, and he’s in for a busy afternoon against a team who – like Leinster – won their opening match of the tournament.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne live streams on Saturday, including broadcaster options around the world and information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you’re travelling abroad. You can check out information on other matches in our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup, or look back on past champions in our article on European Rugby Champions Cup winners.

Watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne FOR FREE in Ireland

One match in every round of the European Rugby Champions Cup is available to watch FOR FREE on RTÉ in Ireland – including Leinster v Clermont Auvergne. You can watch the game on both RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Every other game of the weekend will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the platform through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

Watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne live streams from outside your country

If you want to watch Investec Champions Cup coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne live streams in the UK

TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) has ended its long association with the European Champions Cup. The new rights holder in the UK is Premier Sports, who’ll air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Leinster v Clermont Auvergne. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

If you’re away from home this weekend but want your usual European Rugby Champions Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Leinster v Clermont Auvergne live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual deal for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Can I watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne live streams in South Africa?

Unfortunately for fans in South Africa, Leinster v Clermont Auvergne is not one of the European Rugby Champions Cup matches chosen for broadcast by SuperSport.

Watch Leinster v Clermont Auvergne in France

In France, Leinster v Clermont Auvergne is available on subscription service beIN Sports. Kick-off is at 6.30pm CET on Saturday.

Live stream Leinster v Clermont Auvergne from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

