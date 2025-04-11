The URC champions face a tricky trip to Dublin to face a rampant Leinster side

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors in this European Champions Cup quarter-final clash at the Aviva Stadium, as the Irish side look to reach their fifth semi in a row. In this guide, RugbyWorld has everything you need to know about how to watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

– Leinster v Glasgow Warriors date: Friday 11 April 2025 – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CET / 9.00pm SAST / 3.00pm ET – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Live stream Leinster v Glasgow Warriors FREE in Ireland

Irish rugby fans can watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors for FREE, as Friday night’s match will be aired live by public broadcaster RTÉ.

It’s on the RTÉ 2 channel for terrestrial viewers, while you can also watch a Leinster v Glasgow Warriors live stream via the RTÉ Player website and app. You don’t even need to register to use the service.

Tune in from 7.35pm IST for the build-up to the 8.00pm kick-off.

Every one of this season’s Champions Cup games is also available on the Premier Sports Ireland subscription service.

Away from Ireland right now? You can still access your usual RTÉ Player service from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors from abroad

If you’re away from home this weekend and having nightmares about missing Leinster’s latest Champions Cup quarter-final, you can rest easy. There is away to sidestep inconvenient geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services.

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move by allowing you to change your IP address. The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching in your sitting room. As an extra bonus, VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online.

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is the UK rights holder for European Champions Cup matches. The pre-match build-up for Leinster v Glasgow Warriors starts at 7.00pm BST, a whole hour ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

Online subscriptions cost £15.99 per month, £11.99 per month if you commit to a full year, or £120 if you pay for the year up front. You can then stream the game online via Premier Sports’ website and app.

Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon also offer Premier Sports on their platforms. It usually costs £15.99 per month to add it to your TV package.

Not in the UK right now? You can still access your usual Premier Sports service from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors in South Africa

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors is one of the selected Champions Cup matches available to view on SuperSport in South Africa.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Live stream Leinster v Glasgow Warriors in the US

FloRugby will live stream Leinster v Glasgow Warriors for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Friday afternoon.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month but drops to $12.50 per month if you sign up for a full year.

Other broadcasters

