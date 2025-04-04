The London side travel to Dublin to face one of the favourites to lift the cup.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins, as the Premiership side travel to Dublin with a place in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals at stake. You’ll find details of TV channels and live streams here, including a free live stream if you live in Ireland.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leinster v Harlequins online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

– Leinster v Harlequins date: Saturday 5 April 2025 – Leinster v Harlequins kick-off time: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 10.00am ET – Leinster v Harlequins free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) – Leinster v Harlequins TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Leinster v Harlequins FREE live stream in Ireland

If you live in Ireland you can watch Leinster v Harlequins for FREE, courtesy of public broadcaster RTÉ.

You can tune in to the game on terrestrial TV via the RTÉ 2 channel, or watch a Leinster v Harlequins live stream on RTÉ Player. Just head to the website or app – it’s so easy that you don’t even need to sign up to use the service.

Coverage starts at 2.15pm IST, ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

You can also watch every Champions Cup game this season on the Premier Sports Ireland subscription service.

Away from Ireland right now? You can still access your usual RTÉ Player service from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins from abroad

What if you’re away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? The good news is that there is a solution.

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can help rugby fans on the move avoid geo-blocking issues by allowing you to change your IP address. The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home. VPNs also have the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins live streams in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to every European Champions Cup match in the UK, including Leinster v Harlequins. The pre-match build-up starts at 2.30pm BST, half an hour ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

Online subscriptions cost £15.99 per month, £11.99 per month if you commit to a full year, or £120 if you pay for the year up front. You can then stream the game online via Premier Sports’ website and app.

You can also get Premier Sports on your TV, with Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon offering the channel in various packages.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Leinster v Harlequins in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can watch Leinster v Harlequins on SuperSport.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Leinster v Harlequins for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month but drops to $12.50 per month if you sign up for a full year.

Other broadcasters

