It’s an all-French clash in Toulon. Here’s how to tune in, wherever you are in the world

Watch Toulon v Toulouse live streams as two of the best sides in France go head-to-head for a place in the Champions Cup semi-finals. Fancy tuning into a Toulon v Toulouse live stream on Sunday? Wherever you are this weekend, this guide has got you covered – whether you want to watch the rugby on TV or online.

Key information

– Toulon v Toulouse date: Sunday 13 April 2025 – Toulon v Toulouse kick-off time: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 10.00am ET – Toulon v Toulouse free stream: France TV (France) – Toulon v Toulouse TV channels: Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Toulon v Toulouse FREE live stream in France

France TV airing Toulon v Toulouse live streams for free in France.

France TV is the streaming platform for free-to-air public broadcaster France Télévisions. It’s free to use, but registration is required and geo-restrictions apply. The game will also be available to watch via the France 2 terrestrial channel.

Coverage starts at 3.50pm CET on Sunday afternoon, 10 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Subscription service beIN Sports is another viewing option, as it has the rights to every Champions Cup game in France.

Away from France right now? French residents can still access their France TV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Toulon v Toulouse live streams from abroad

En vacances on Sunday afternoon? Even if you’re overeas there’s no need to worry about missing the last of this weekend’s European Champions Cup quarter-finals. Although geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services when you’re away from home, a handy little piece of software called a VPN can be your saviour.

A VPN (or, to give it it’s full name, a Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. It performs this neat little trick by changing your device’s IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or computer appear to be in a totally different country. This allows you to watch geo-blocked internet streams and, as an added bonus, VPNs can also improve your security and privacy when you’re online.

Watch Toulon v Toulouse live streams in the UK

Every match of the 2024-25 European Champions Cup is available via Premier Sports, the rights holder for this year’s tournament.

The broadcaster’s Toulon v Toulouse coverage starts at 2.30pm BST on Sunday, ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

The match is available to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app, with subscriptions costing £15.99 per month or £11.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get a year’s viewing at an even lower total price of £120 (which equates to just £10 per month) if you pay for all 12 months upfront.

Another option is to add Premier Sports to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon package. This option costs £15.99 per month.

Travelling outside the UK this weekend? You can still get your usual Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Toulon v Toulouse in South Africa

SuperSport should be your destination if you want to watch European Champions Cup games in South Africa, as they’re showing selected games from this season’s tournament. The South African contingent may have left the competition before the knockout stages, but Toulon v Toulouse is still sure to be a massive draw. Kick-off is at 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Toulon v Toulouse in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Toulon v Toulouse through subscription service Premier Sports Ireland. As in the UK, the platform is available to watch on TV or online.

Watch Toulon v Toulouse: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Toulon v Toulouse for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month or $150 on an annual basis, which works out to $12.50 per month.

Other Toulon v Toulouse broadcasters around the world

Toulon v Toulouse: Match Preview

Reigning European champions Toulouse head into Sunday’s match on the back of a 100% record in this season’s tournament. However, their round-of-16 tie against Sale Sharks – delayed by a parachutist trapped in the stands – was a closer game than they’d probably have hoped for.

The Top 14 leaders certainly wouldn’t have expected to have been trailing at half-time, though they did eventually run out 38-15 winners. The match also saw star Italian winger Ange Capuozzo pick up a nasty-looking injury while scoring a try which, coupled with the absence of France captain Antoine Dupont, will make the match even more challenging – even for this exciting team of rugby galacticos.

Three-time European champions Toulon have home advantage and plenty of internationals of their own, including England exiles Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans and Kyle Sinckler. Toulon’s own last-16 match against an understrength Saracens was a 16-try epic they eventually won 72-42, with Facundo Isa and Melvyn Jaminet both scoring hat-tricks.

The question is, can they keep the tries flowing against their much-fancied French rivals?

