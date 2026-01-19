The pool stages of the Champions Cup have concluded so who are the 16 teams still in the competition...

The Investec Champions Cup pool stages are over and the 16 teams who have made the knockout rounds have been confirmed.

The knockouts will work with single-legged matches in the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then final. The final will take place on Saturday 23 May in Bilbao.

The current holders are Union Bordeaux Bègles. The French side beat Northampton Saints 28-20 in the final.

The draw for who will play who in the first knockout round of this year’s tournament has already been decided and you can read more about that below.

Champions Cup knockout stages: Who made the cut?

The draw for the Champions Cup last 16 was made on Sunday but how did it work? Well the clubs were seeded and the top seed was drawn against the 16th seed, the second seed was drawn against the 15th seed and so on.

The top seed was the defending champions Bordeaux after an impressive group stage. They won all four of their games, including an impressive 50-28 victory over the in-form Northampton Saints.

The French club will play Leicester Tigers in the last 16 after the English outfit were seeded 16th. Leicester only won one of their four pool matches which came in a 57-14 win over Bayonne.

Glasgow Warriors will host the Bulls in their last 16 clash. Glasgow had a perfect group stage, beating Sale Sharks, Toulouse, Clermont and Saracens. The Bulls, meanwhile, had a tougher run of results with three losses and a narrow 26-24 win against Pau.

Leinster are desperate to win this competition and have come so close over the last few seasons. They will look to further their campaign when they host Edinburgh in the knockout phase.

The Irish club won all four of their pool matches, while Edinburgh registered two wins and two losses. The Scottish outfit will have to bounce back from a tough final result in the pool stage where they were trounced 63-10 by Bath.

There is a re-igniting of a Premiership rivalry in the next last 16 game with English champions Bath hosting Saracens. Bath only lost to Toulon away during the pool stage, while Saracens tallied two wins from two. The west country side will be the favourites but Saracens have a lot of talent in their ranks to potentially upset the waters.

Saints will welcome Castres as they came out with three wins in the pool stage, while Castres came away with two including a mighty victory over Munster in Limerick on the last match day.

There is another last 16 tie between two English clubs and it comes with Harlequins going up against Sale. Quins registered three pool wins, including an impressive comeback win against La Rochelle on Sunday. Sale, meanwhile, have not been up to standard with an bumpy two wins from four.

Toulon welcome the Stormers with the French club only losing one pool match, which came in a 33-10 defeat to Edinburgh. The Stormers also picked up three wins 42-21 over La Rochelle.

And to round off the fixtures, Toulouse are hosting Bristol Bears despite the English club winning three pool games and six-time Champions Cup winners Toulouse only winning two.

Who has already been knocked out?

There are some big clubs who have found themselves in the Challenge Cup after being knocked out of the Champions competition. One of the biggest surprises is La Rochelle, who most recently won the Champions Cup in back-to-back seasons.

Their loss to Quins means they will play Newcastle in the Challenge Cup last 16.

Other names fans may have expected to see in the Champions Cup knockout rounds that didn’t make it include previous winners Munster and Prem side Gloucester.

Full Champions Cup last 16 fixture list

The games will be played on the 3/4/5 April but specific dates and times for each fixture is yet to be confirmed.