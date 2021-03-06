Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Sam Simmonds is the top try-scorer in the Gallagher Premiership so far this season, with two of his tally of 12 coming in Exeter’s 40-3 hammering of Bath back in November.

The two clubs are at opposite ends of the table but only 11 points separate them in what is a highly competitive season.

Bath will be boosted by their comeback win against Northampton last weekend while the Chiefs will want to get back on track after losing to Sale and Saints in successive weeks.

Below are the two line-ups for the match at the Rec this afternoon (kick-off 3pm), and here’s a reminder of what happened in their November meeting…

Bath: Tom de Glanville; Ruaridh McConnochie, Jonathan Joseph, Josh Matavesi, Will Muir; Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Henry Thomas, Josh McNally (captain), Elliott Stooke, Taulupe Faletau, Sam Underhill, Zach Mercer.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Jamie Bhatti, Christian Judge, Tom Ellis, Miles Reid, Will Chudley, Tian Schoeman, Joe Cokanasiga.

Exeter: Stuart Hogg; Facundo Cordero, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, Tom O’Flaherty; Joe Simmonds (captain), Jack Maunder; Alec Hepburn, Jack Innard, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Ben Moon, Tomas Francis, Sean Lonsdale, Jannes Kirsten, Stu Townsend, Harvey Skinner, Tom Hendrickson.

Find a reliable live stream for Bath v Exeter wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Bath v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Bath v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Bath v Exeter, which kicks off at 3pm this afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage starting at 2.30pm. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bath v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Bath v Exeter (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Bath v Exeter will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Bath v Exeter at 2am in the early hours of Sunday (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Bath v Exeter from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Bath v Exeter kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Bath v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Bath v Exeter in Japan (kick-off midnight). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

