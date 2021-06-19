Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch the Premiership semi-final

Expand Meet the Pacific Islanders in Bristol

When these two sides met at Ashton Gate in late March, the Bears won 35-33 thanks to a last-minute try from ex-Quins prop Kyle Sinckler and conversion from Callum Sheedy. Will there be the same drama this time around?

Here are the teams for this semi-final – and below find out how to watch the match wherever you are in the world.

Bristol Bears v Harlequins, Saturday 19 June, kick-off 1.30pm

BRISTOL: Charles Piutau; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau (co-captain), Max Malins; Callum Sheedy, Andy Uren; Yann Thomas, Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Dave Attwood, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua (co-captain), Dan Thomas, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Will Capon, Jake Woolmore, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Ben Earl, Harry Randall, Ioan Lloyd, Piers O’Conor.

HARLEQUINS: Tyrone Green; Louis Lynagh, Joe Marchant, Ben Tapuai, Aaron Morris; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Wilco Louw, Matt Symons, Stephan Lewies (captain), Tom Lawday, Jack Kenningham, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Santiago Garcia Botta, Will Collier, Dino Lamb, James Chisholm, Martin Landajo, James Lang, Luke Northmore.

How to watch Bristol v Harlequins from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Bristol v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK

Coverage of this Premiership semi-final starts at 1pm on BT Sport 1, with the match itself kicking off at 1.30pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract, don’t worry because you can still easily watch Premiership matches online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bristol v Harlequins takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Premiership matches through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Bristol v Harlequins will kick off at 8.30am EST and 5.30am on the West Coast.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports has the rights to show Premiership matches and Bristol v Harlequins kicks off at 10.30pm AET.

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’ll be a late night for those in New Zealand who want to watch this match as kick-off is 1.30am. It will be live on SKY Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from South Africa

This match kicks off at 2.30pm South African time and will be shown live on SuperSport’s Variety 3 channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Bristol v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Premiership matches in Japan. The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

