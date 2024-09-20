Exeter Chiefs Gallagher Premiership preview 2024-25 season

Can Rob Baxter's men finally return to being semi-final contenders with an exciting young squad who have a good year of experience behind them?

Can Exeter become the force of old? Rob Baxter’s squad is still young, fresh and exciting but with a year’s experience to boot. Here’s our Exeter Chiefs Gallagher Premiership preview for the season ahead…

Discussion points

Exeter have shed 34 players in the past two years, yet the squad remains formidable. Youngsters Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Ross Vintcent are already shining on the Test stage, while Chiefs had three starters in the England side that won the U20 World Cup.

The scrum went well last term under Ross McMillan, and Jimmy Roots, brother of Test back-row Ethan, and Will Goodrick-Clarke have arrived from Ealing to offset the loss of several front-rowers. Veteran hooker Jack Yeandle has been awarded a testimonial.

Chiefs were in the play-off hunt until the final day last season; they also beat Toulon, Munster, Glasgow and Bath in Europe before running into Toulouse. All the talk was of a campaign of “over-achievement” but Chiefs aren’t buying that.

Henry Slade, who will miss a large chunk of the season following shoulder surgery, said: “We’ve spoken of putting that ‘potential’ label behind us and start backing it up. We’ve got the boys to be able to do great things.”

Key player

Feyi-Waboso’s ability to elude tacklers has been phenomenal, as exemplified by the record 13 defenders he bamboozled in a Champions Cup tie against Bath. Now the winger must show he can perform as a marked man.

One to watch

It’s a case of when, not if, Greg Fisilau is called up to the senior England squad. The 21-year-old No 8 has ball-carrying dynamism and work-rate in spades and will only get stronger. “Physically, he’s just scratching the surface,” says Chiefs DoR Rob Baxter.

Coaches’ box

Gareth Steenson has ended a 16-year association after electing to return to Northern Ireland. Otherwise it’s business as usual with long-timers Ali Hepher, Rob Hunter and Ricky Pellow forming the core of a very impressive unit.

Prediction

Breaking into the top four once more will be their primary aim. They have the weapons to do it.

