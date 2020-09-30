Exeter v London Irish live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Exeter v London Irish live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Top spot is guaranteed for Exeter and they’ve qualified for their first ever European Champions Cup final. Things are going well, eh?



So Don Armand leads a home side that has rung the changes, with London Irish in town. Stu Townsend makes his first appearance since February at nine and Phil Dollman gets a run out – he will be saying goodbye at the end of the season.

For Irish, Harry Elrington, Matt Cornish and Ollie Hoskins make up the front-row, and academy products Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ben Loader and Tom Homer make up the back three.

Exeter Chiefs: Phil Dollman; Facundo Cordero, Tom Hendrickson, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Harvey Skinner, Stu Townsend, Billy Keast, Jack Innard, Marcus Street, Will Witty, Tom Price, Richard Capstick, Don Armand (captain), Aaron Hinkley.



Replacements: Elvis Taione, James Kenny, Alfie Petch, Dave Dennis, Charlie Wright, Sam Maunder, Jack Walsh, Corey Baldwin.

London Irish: Tom Homer; Ben Loader, Curtis Rona, Phil Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Paddy Jackson, Ben Meehan, Harry Elrington, Matt Cornish, Ollie Hoskins, George Nott, Sebastian de Chaves, Matt Rogerson (captain), Ben Donnell, Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Lovejoy Chawatama, Chunya Munga, Jack Cooke, Nick Phipps, Theo Brophy Clews, James Stokes.

How to watch Exeter v London Irish from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Exeter v London Irish, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Exeter v London Irish live stream: How to watch from the UK

Exeter v London Irish, which kicks off at 5.30 on Wednesday 30 September, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Exeter v London Irish takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Exeter v London Irish live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Exeter v London Irish will kick off at 11.30am EST and 8.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Exeter v London Irish live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Exeter v London Irish from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4.30am on Thursday on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.