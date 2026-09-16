Will Pat Lam’s men blow hot, cold or both when the new season gets underway?

Which version of Bristol Bears will show up in the new season? Will it be the side capable of beating the reigning champions, or the team who can ship shocking quantities of tries on a bad day? If Pat Lam’s men are going to make it to the play-offs next June, they’ll have to overcome the inconsistency that dogged last season.

The new Gallagher PREM season gets underway on Friday 25 September, and Rugby World will be previewing every team’s chances – along with our verdicts on the 16 United Rugby Championship sides – in the run-up to the big kick-off.

Bristol Bears discussion points

A record 94-33 defeat at Saints, followed by a 21-19 win at home to Bath, typified Bristol last season. It didn’t make any sense.

At their best, the Bears can rip you apart from anywhere on the field. New England centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Kalaveti Ravouvou helped Bristol lead the way in offload success last term. At their worst, Bears can capitulate quicker than a ragtag amateur XV.

There is seldom any middle ground which even led to questions about Pat Lam’s future. Asked if he was still the best man to lead the club following the shallacking at Saints, he responded: “Yes. I have been around a long time and my life and identity doesn’t revolve around what people say, so I enjoy my summer every year.”

There’s no denying that Lam’s team were ravaged by lengthy injuries, with Harry Randall, AJ MacGinty and Gabriel Ibitoye all struck down in the PREM opener against Leicester.

But questions will remain as to whether a change of guard is needed. Lam has been at the club nine years and is yet to guide them to a PREM final. Will that change this year? With 15 capped internationals and 13 players from their title-winning U18s in their squad, Bristol are confident.

Key player

The absence of AJ MacGinty was keenly felt at Ashton Gate last season. Rupturing his achilles on the first day, the USA fly-half missed all bar two games, which was terminal for the Bears’ play-off hopes. He adds stability and nous to the otherwise helter-skelter approach.

One to watch

Georgia’s Luka Ivanishvili eased his way into English rugby last season, starting only one of his seven PREM appearances. Expect the powerful back-row to become a more consistent figure this season. Khalik Kareem, a breakout star of Champ Rugby, and Ethan Staddon have added to the back-row stocks.

Coaches’ box

Sean Marsden (attack), Jordan Crane (defence) and Mark Irish (forwards) support big boss Pat Lam on the training field.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds





Bristol Bears 2026-27 prediction

Another year floating between third and sixth. Will they make the play-offs? It’s the flip of a coin.

Bristol Bears 2026-27 odds

18-1

Vital statistic

Bristol won more PREM games (11) last season than in 2024-25 (ten), yet earned eight fewer bonus points

Recommended videos for you

Bristol Bears signings

Josh Caulfield (Ealing Trailfinders)

Tobi Wilson (Ealing Trailfinders)

Ethan Staddon (Bath Rugby)

Louie Sinclair (Cornish Pirates)

Sol Moody (Cornish Pirates)

Oscar Lennon (New England Free Jacks)

Khalik Kareem (Worcester Warriors)

Bristol Bears departures

Sam Grahamslaw (Ealing Trailfinders)

James Dun (Harlequins)

Santiago Grondona (Pau)

Sam Wolstenholme (Exeter Chiefs)

Benjamin Elizalde (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Joe Jenkins (Leicester Tigers)

Raff Weston (Ampthill)

Toby Baker (Ampthill)

Will Capon (released)

Rich Lane (released)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.