Can the North-East side climb off rock bottom for the first time in five seasons?

Newcastle Red Bulls may have changed their name to reflect their new energy drink-selling paymasters, but it was still a case of same old, same old last season. The North-East side propped up the Gallagher PREM for the fourth year in a row, leaving their long suffering fans hoping for their new owners to give the players, well, wings. The question is, will high-profile new recruits like Raffi Quirke, Hoskins Sotutu and – if/when he arrives – Fehi Fineanganofo be enough to lift them up the league?

We’ll be previewing every Gallagher PREM and United Rugby Championship side in the build-up to the new season’s big kick-off on Friday 25 September. Keep coming back to Rugby World for more.

Newcastle Red Bulls discussion points

A pre-season camp in Salzburg, immersing themselves in the world of Red Bull, helped reaffirm that life has changed forever in the North-East. The club is using the tag ‘A New Dawn’ and why not? The Old Dawn saw them prop up the table on an annual basis.

Our ins and outs list on this page only partly indicates the scale of change at Kingston Park as a brand-new squad takes shape. A year on from Red Bull’s buyout, the revolution starts for real.

There’s still some certainty over whether Hurricanes wing Fehi Fineanganofo will be joining after his call up to the All Blacks squad for the Greatest Rivalry tour, while Jojo Nasova was released from his contract for personal reasons. Otherwise, a swathe of southern hemisphere stars and PREM talent will take on the task of restoring Newcastle to their former eminence. It’s 28 years since they were English champions.

Key player

Hoskins Sotutu, 28, was a statement signing when he agreed to switch the Blues for the Red Bulls last year. The blockbusting No 8 has won 14 caps for New Zealand and played a key role in the Blues’ Super Rugby title of 2024.

A heavy try-scorer, Sotutu has soft skills to go with his powerful carries. “He’s an X-factor player and will get people off the seats,” says general manager Neil McIlroy.

One to watch

Livewire Raffi Quirke became England’s youngest scrum-half in more than 90 years when he made his Test debut in 2021. A string of injuries saw him drop off the radar at Sale, so joining Newcastle represents a clean slate and an opportunity to resurrect his career.

He’s only just turned 25 and his recent inclusion in England squads will give him encouragement.

Coaches’ box

New boss Dan McFarland, Ulster’s head coach from 2018-24, arrives on Tyneside after helping Kobelco Steelers win Japan’s Top League. Calum MacRae (defence) returns to the club while Stephen Jones (attack), Micky Ward, Mark Laycock and Lee Dickson complete the line-up.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds

NB: Current 10-team league began in 2023-24.

Newcastle Red Bulls 2026-27 prediction

Rome wasn’t built in a day. They still look like they will occupy the lower reaches of the table.

Newcastle Red Bulls 2026-27 odds

50-1

Vital statistic

Newcastle’s 45-42 win over Sale in May – from 35-10 down – was their largest comeback in Premiership history.

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Newcastle Red Bulls signings

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hurricanes)

Fehi Fineanganofo (Hurricanes)

Franco Molina (Western Force)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

George Turner (Harlequins)

Zuriel Togiatama (Fijian Drua)

Max Hicks (Perpignan)

Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Will Rigg (Exeter Chiefs)

Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints)

Sam Graham (Northampton Saints)

Tom West (Northampton Saints)

Chris Harris (Bath)

Werner Kok (Ulster)

Newcastle Red Bulls departures

Fergus Lee-Warner (Grenoble)

Eduardo Bello (Ulster)

Boeta Chamberlain (Lions)

John Hawkins (Worcester Warriors)

Jamie Clark (Cornish Pirates)

Amanaki Mafi (released)

Cam Neild (released)

Elliot Obatoyinbo (released)

Seb de Chaves (released)

Tom Gordon (released)

Sam Stuart (released)

Freddie Clarke (released)

Freddie Lockwood (released)

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