After their worst league finish in years, Alex Sanderson’s team will be aiming for a return to play-off contention.

Sale Sharks left it late to qualify for the Champions Cup last season, suffering their worst Gallagher PREM position in seven years. There have been big changes at the CorpAcq Stadium since, however, with 15 departures and some big-name arrivals – including Courtney Lawes, who’ll be fighting for a return to the England set-up after ending his stay in France. Can Alex Sanderson’s men lift themselves back into play-off contention?

Rugby World is previewing every Gallagher PREM team’s chances – as well as those of the 16 URC sides – before the new season starts on Friday 25 September.

Sale Sharks discussion points

It took until June for Sale to clinch their spot in the Champions Cup, seventh place their lowest position for seven years. We had predicted they’d reach the final!

Among several grisly defeats on the road, a second-half collapse at Newcastle – having led 35-10 at half-time – took the biscuit. It left DoR Alex Sanderson speechless with anger and frustration.

Sanderson called the campaign “a year of transition” and that’s shown by a clearout of 15 players and some eye-catching signings. Courtney Lawes is the biggest of those, but there’s also a trio of Wales forwards, exciting Kiwi and South African talent and some Fijian brio. It will be strange to see a Sale side without any of the du Preez brothers.

“It’s been a year that I know we’ll be better for going forward,” says Sanderson. He’s worked his magic before and can do so again.

Key player

With 66 Test caps, Nicky Smith brings a lot of experience alongside his obvious qualities as a loosehead prop. A consistent and aggressive scrummager, he’s mobile around the park and fond of a jackal turnover. His 200kg bench press marks him as a man of exceptional strength.

Smith rejected a deal at Leicester to head north. At 32, he believes his best years are still ahead of him.

One to watch

Expect good things from new No 9 Xavier Roe. The 27-year-old helped the Chiefs reach multiple Super Rugby finals and played for the All Blacks XV on their 2025 tour.

He has a strong pass, a sound kicking game and has won praise for his decision-making. He’ll battle Gus Warr for the scrum-half shirt.

Coaches’ box

The disruption caused by the departures of head coach Marco Bortalami and defence guru Byron McGuigan last term contributed to Sale’s poor results. Sanderson heads a more streamlined unit that includes Joe Ford (attack), Dorian West (forwards) and Mike Forshaw (defence) – the latter spent ten years at Sale before leaving for a job with Wales in 2023.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds





Sale Sharks 2026-27 prediction

With so many changes, there may be a bedding-in process. But improvement is on the cards. Could finish fifth.

Sale Sharks 2026-27 odds

22-1

Vital statistic

Sale conceded 602 points in the PREM last season – an average of 33 per game. Saracens scored 150 of those!

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Sale Sharks signings

Courtney Lawes (Brive)

Joe Marchant (Stade Français)

Nicky Smith (Leicester)

Tomas Francis (Provence)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs)

Cebo Dlamini (Griquas)

Xavier Roe (Chiefs)

JJ Scheepers (Pumas)

Elia Canakaivata (Drua)

Ponipati Loganimasi (Drua)

David Opoku-Fordjour (Coventry)

Sale Sharks departures

Raffi Quirke (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Obi Ene (Newcastle Red Bulls)

James Harper (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Dan du Preez (Bath)

Rob du Preez (Bayonne)

Hyron Andrews (Lions)

Willgriff John (released)

Nye Thomas (released)

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