Courtney Lawes has been an international tour de force for more than a decade. The epitome of the modern lock/blindside hybrid, he is best known for his shuddering physicality and devotion to club side Northampton Saints.

Here are ten more facts about the England forward.

1. Courtney Lawes was born on 23 February 1989 in Hackney, London, but grew up in the Northampton area.

2. Lawes began to play rugby when he was 13 at Northampton School for Boys, the same school which produced ex-England hooker Steve Thompson. His club side was Northampton Old Scouts.

3. His dad, Linford, is from Jamaica. With a background in football and cricket, Courtney remembers Linford saying that rugby was a bit rough for kids.

4. After coming through the Northampton Saints Academy, he made his club debut in 2007 against Esher in the Championship – then known as National League One. He’s won the Challenge Cup, LV= Cup and Premiership with Saints.

5. An England debut came in the autumn of 2009. Australia triumphed 18-9 at Twickenham thanks to tries from Will Genia and Adam Ashley-Cooper.

6. He has featured for England in ten successive Six Nations campaigns.

7. Lawes didn’t receive an email checking his availability for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour because it was sent to an old email address.

8. He is undefeated as a Test Lion, playing in the second-Test win and third-Test draw against New Zealand in 2017.

9. At 6ft 7in and 18st, he is the joint-tallest player in the British & Irish Lions squad, alongside Exeter second-row Jonny Hill.

10. Lawes and wife Jessica have four children – Nell, Teddy, and twin boys Otto and Hugo.

