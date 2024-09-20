Gloucester Gallagher Premiership preview 2024-25 season

Last year was all about cup runs for George Skivington's Cherry and Whites, so the league will be a big aim this term

Our Gloucester Gallagher Premiership preview looks at whether George Skivington’s side can reverse the domestic form that has those in the Shed looking down only on Newcastle…

Discussion points

Related: Bath Rugby Gallagher Premiership preview

We like Skivington’s calm inscrutability under the gaze of the media, but the fact remains that Gloucester have come second-to-bottom in three of his four seasons at Kingsholm.

Last term brought solace in the shape of the Premiership Cup – their first trophy since 2015 – and a place in the Challenge Cup final, where their scrum unravelled against SA’s Sharks. With Adam Hastings moving on, the arrival of the Wales half-backs Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe takes Gloucester in a new direction.

The strength of the side lies in back-rows Zach Mercer, Ruan Ackermann and Lewis Ludlow, while jackaling loosehead Val Rapava-Ruskin could yet win an England cap if he can stay fit. In the backs, Santi Carreras, the Pumas ten who Gloucester field at 15, can look like the world’s best player – and also like a busted flush. Finding consistency is the big objective for Glos.

Key player

No 9 Caolan Englefield had a sensational 2023-24 season, with his kicking range something to behold. But livewire Tomos Williams should put more pace into Gloucester’s game and curb the line speed of opponents wary of the Welshman’s running threat and ability to tee up big runners.

One to watch

Welcome back Christian Wade, the Wasp who went off to be a running back for Buffalo Bills and now returns home via Racing. At 33, he might be past his best but he should get lots of game time; Ollie Thorley and Jake Morris are the only other specialist wings in the first-team squad.

Coaches’ box

Dom Waldouck (strategy & defence), James Lightfoot Brown (attack), Tim Taylor (skills & backs transition) and Trevor Woodman (scrum) are key coaching cogs.

Prediction

Improvement will be gradual, not dramatic. Don’t expect them to qualify for the play-offs.

Did you enjoy our Gloucester Gallagher Premiership preview? Let us know on socials or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.