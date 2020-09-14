Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Fans return to Kingsholm for this Premiership encounter

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Up to 1000 lucky people will be in the ground tonight as Kingsholm becomes the second crowd pilot match in England after the Stoop hosted fans for a Gallagher Premiership match earlier in September.

So everyone will be hoping they can put on a show. Jet-heeled Louis Rees-Zammit starts at full-back for the Cherry and Whites, with Ollie Thorley and Jonny May making up an exciting back-three. The Glaws faithful will also hope Stephen Varney can continue his form from nine. He lines up alongside playmaker Danny Cipriani.

On the bench, big Pumas lock Matias Alemanno could make his debut.

There are some Springbok-themed headlines for Quins. Bok lock Stephan Lewies skippers the side, 13-cap prop Wilco Louw could make his debut if he comes off the bench, and centre Andre Esterhuizen could make his second appearance, having got his first run-out las week.

England wing Chris Ashton will reach 150 Premiership appearances if he makes it onto the park too.

Gloucester: Louis Rees-Zammit; Ollie Thorley, Chris Harris, Mark Atkinson, Jonny May; Danny Cipriani, Stephen Varney; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Franco Marais, Jack Stanley, Ed Slater, Matt Garvey, Jack Clement, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Jake Polledri.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Corne Fourie, Fraser Balmain, Matias Alemanno, Jordy Reid, Joe Simpson, Lloyd Evans, Billy Twelvetrees.

Harlequins: Mike Brown; Cadan Murley, Joe Marchant, Luke Northmore, Aaron Morris; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Santiago Garcia Botta, Joe Gray, Will Collier, Stephan Lewies (captain), Glen Young, James Chisholm, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Marc Thomas, Wilco Louw, Tevita Cavubati, Archie White, Scott Steele, Andre Esterhuizen, Chris Ashton.

How to watch Gloucester v Harlequins from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Gloucester v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK

Gloucester v Harlequins, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Monday, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Gloucester v Harlequins takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Gloucester v Harlequins (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Gloucester v Harlequins will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Gloucester v Harlequins at 4.45am on Tuesday (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Gloucester v Harlequins from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 6.45am on Tuesday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Gloucester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Team A v Team B kicks off at 8.45pm on SuperSport Variety 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

