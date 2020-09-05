Gloucester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Round 18 of the Premiership concludes with this match at Kingsholm

When these two Gallagher Premiership sides met at the Madejski Stadium back in February, it was London Irish who came out on top as they beat Gloucester 24-20.

Exiles wing Ollie Hassell-Collins scored four tries that day, wrapping up the bonus point on his own, but London Irish haven’t won a Premiership match since and haven’t done the double over Gloucester since the 2005-06 season.

Gloucester have had mixed results under new coach George Skivington since the restart, winning two and losing two, but they will be aware of the importance of this game (kick-off 4.30pm) in terms of European Champions Cup qualification.

The new format for 2020-21 means the top eight sides in the Premiership at the end of the season will qualify for Europe’s elite tournament and victory over London Irish will consolidate Gloucester’s place in that part of the table. Lose and it will allow London Irish to close in on a top-eight spot themselves.

Gloucester: Jason Woodward; Ollie Thorley, Chris Harris, Mark Atkinson, Jonny May; Lloyd Evans, Stephen Varney; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Franco Marais, Fraser Balmain, Ed Slater, Matt Garvey, Jack Clement, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Jake Polledri.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Corne Fourie, Jack Stanley, Ruan Ackermann, Jordy Reid, Joe Simpson, Billy Twelvetrees, Louis Rees-Zammit.

London Irish: Tom Homer; Ben Loader, Matt Williams, Terrence Hepetema, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Paddy Jackson, Nick Phipps; Harry Elrington, Agustin Creevy, Sekope Kepu, George Nott, Sebastian de Chaves, Matt Rogerson, Blair Cowan (captain), Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Matt Cornish, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Ollie Hoskins, Jack Cooke, Ben Donnell, Ben Meehan, Ross Neal, James Stokes.

Gloucester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from the UK

Gloucester v London Irish, which kicks off at 4.30pm this afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Gloucester v London Irish takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Gloucester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Gloucester v London Irish will kick off at 11.30am EST and 8.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Gloucester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Gloucester v London Irish at 1.30am on Sunday (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Gloucester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Gloucester v London Irish from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.30am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Gloucester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Gloucester v London Irish kicks off at 5.30pm on SuperSport Variety 3.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

