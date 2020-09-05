Harlequins v Bath live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Here's all you need to know about the first Premiership match to welcome fans back

Harlequins v Bath live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

This is not a drill: fans will be allowed back into a Gallagher Premiership match. Harlequins have been chosen as the first team to allow their own supporters back as a limited number of season ticket members will attend this clash. It is a tester event for the government, with up to 3,500 supporters gaining entry to The Stoop.



The last time these two sides met, Bath won 19-12.

Quins have made three changes to their team. Glen Young, Ben Tapuai and Brett Herron come in, with regular ten Marcus Smith taking a rest. Meanwhile Bath shuffle five, with Miles Reid in and Semesa Rokoduguni staging a comeback. Josh Bayliss is in for Zach Mercer and Elliott Stooke switches Josh McNally, the former in the boiler house with Charlie Ewels and the latter on the bench.



Quins boss Paul Gustard said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Bath to The Stoop as we are privileged to be the first club to have crowds back in the stands. It is reflective of the progressive nature of the club and testament to the work of our staff behind the scenes to see this pilot event take place.”

Harlequins: Mike Brown; Chris Ashton, Joe Marchant, Ben Tapuai, Nathan Earle; Brett Herron, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Simon Kerrod, Matt Symons, Glen Young, Chris Robshaw (captain), Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Santiago Garcia Botta, Will Collier, Stephen Lewies, Tom Lawday, Martin Landajo, James Lang, Paul Lasike.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Callum Redpath, Ruaridh McConnochie; Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Elliott Stooke, Charlie Ewels (captain), Josh Bayliss, Miles Reid, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Lewis Boyce, Christian Judge, Josh McNally, Tom Ellis, Will Chudley, Josh Matavesi, Tom de Glanville.

Enough analysis of the sides. Here is how you can watch the encounter…

How to watch Harlequins v Bath from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Harlequins v Bath, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Harlequins v Bath live stream: How to watch from the UK

Harlequins v Bath, which kicks off at 2pm on Saturday 5 September, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Harlequins v Bath takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Harlequins v Bath live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Harlequins v Bath (kick-off 3pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Harlequins v Bath live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Harlequins v Bath will kick off at 9am EST and 6am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Harlequins v Bath live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Harlequins v Bath from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 1am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

