Don’t miss any of the action from the opening match of the new season

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

The 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership season kicks off tonight with reigning champions Exeter Chiefs playing Harlequins at the Stoop (kick-off 7.45pm).

Less than a month has passed since the last campaign concluded and Exeter have been hit by international call-ups for the Autumn Nations Cup – they actually have twice as many players in the Scotland team this weekend as they do in England’s.

“We’ve still got a strong group of senior, experienced players and we want to get as many of them onto the field on Friday night,” said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter. “A lot of them had good game time towards the end of the season, they’re pretty much match-ready, and they know what it takes to turn up and produce an Exeter Chiefs performance, full of vigour, full of fight, and ready to work hard.”

Quins DoR Paul Gustard said: “Exeter offer us a hugely exciting challenge first up. It is not often you start the season against the reigning Premiership and European Champions!

Exeter won 22-19 when these two sides met at Sandy Park in the opening round of last season, but the last time they played at the Stoop in the league Quins won 34-30.

Harlequins: Mike Brown; Nathan Earle, Luke Northmore, Andre Esterhuizen, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Santiago Garcia Botta, Scott Baldwin, Wilco Louw, Matt Symons, Stephan Lewies (captain), Tom Lawday, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Jack Musk, Jordan Els, Simon Kerrod, Glen Young, Archie White, Jack Stafford, Ben Tapuai, Tyrone Green.

Exeter: Facundo Cordero; Tom O’Flaherty, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Joe Simmonds, Jack Maunder; Alec Hepburn, Jack Yeandle (captain), Harry Williams, Will Witty, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Jannes Kirsten, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Moon, Marcus Street, Tom Price, Richard Capstick, Stu Townsend, Harvey Skinner, Tom Hendrickson​.

Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream of Harlequins v Exeter wherever you are.

How to watch Harlequins v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Harlequins v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Harlequins v Exeter, which kicks off at 7.45pm tonight, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Harlequins v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Harlequins v Exeter (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Harlequins v Exeter will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Harlequins v Exeter at 6.45am on Saturday morning (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Harlequins v Exeter from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 8.45am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ 3.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Harlequins v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Harlequins v Exeter in Japan (kick-off 3.45am on Saturday). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.