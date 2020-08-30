Both teams are smarting from midweek defeats and desperately need a win today to stay in Premiership play-off contention. Here's what you need to know about the game

Remedial action is the order of the day at Twickenham Stoop (2pm), where Harlequins and Northampton are each seeking victory after a galling midweek defeat. If Saints were a shade unfortunate to end up 18-3 losers to Bath, Quins can have no complaints at their 29-14 loss to a Worcester side that hadn’t won a league game since Christmas.

“I’m embarrassed. That first 40 minutes is one of the lowest points of my career,” said Quins’ Head of Rugby Paul Gustard after a setback that leaves them eight points adrift of today’s opponents and long shots to make the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

In keeping with the rotation policy applied by all clubs during this hectic fixture period, Gustard makes 13 changes to his XV, with only wing Chris Ashton and flanker Will Evans starting for the second time this week. Internationals Danny Care and Paul Lasike also start following their significant impact from the bench since the resumption.

“We know we have to be at our very best to get the result we need,” Gustard said. “We have had two decent performances against Sale and Saracens, but simply didn’t get the fundamentals right against Worcester and underperformed. We’re motivated to correct that.

“I respect Boydy [Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd] and his team massively and I know they will bring their usual strengths to the game, as well as a couple of curve balls to keep us alive.”

Saints have their own problems, their scrum conceding five penalties against Bath and handling errors costing them numerous attacking opportunities in the opposition red zone.

“Fundamental mistakes, inaccuracies, poor executions – when the pressure comes on at the moment we’re just not able to get our game going, either offensively or defensively,” said Boyd. “We have to go back to the drawing board. We’ve dug a hole for ourselves and we’ll see how this young group responds to this.”

Boyd has vowed not to start any player twice in a row and their completely new-look XV will be led by England flanker Lewis Ludlam. Northampton have a good recent record against the Londoners and will welcome the chance to run out again at The Stoop – the scene of their resounding win over London Irish last weekend.

A milestone beckons for giant wing Taqele Naiyaravoro, who will make his 50th appearance in black, green and gold should he come off the bench. Quins will be delighted if he stays rooted to the pine – the Australia international was their chief tormentor when Saints beat them 40-22 in round three last November. Watch highlights of that match here.

Northampton were top of the table at that stage and will be desperate to reaffirm their title credentials on the road this afternoon.

Next week, Harlequins will have the honour of being the first Premiership club to welcome fans into their stadium as part of a government pilot scheme to help regenerate the health of UK professional sport, and society in general.

Up to 3,500 tickets have been made available to Quins supporters – offered to the club’s season-ticket membership – for next Saturday’s clash with Bath at The Stoop. With demand expected to be high, the club will hold a ballot that takes place on Tuesday.

Harlequins: Mike Brown; Chris Ashton, Joe Marchant, Paul Lasike, Nathan Earle; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Simon Kerrod, Stephan Lewies, Matt Symons, Chris Robshaw (capt), Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16 Joe Gray, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Will Collier, 19 Dino Lamb, 20 James Chisholm, 21 Scott Steele, 22 James Lang, 23 Aaron Morris.

Northampton: George Furbank; Ryan Olowofela, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins; James Grayson, Alex Mitchell; Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Mikey Haywood, Ehren Painter, Alex Moon, Nick Isiekwe, Jamie Gibson, Lewis Ludlam (capt), Shaun Adendorff.

Replacements: 16 Reece Marshall, 17 Nick Auterac, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Dave Ribbans, 20 Teimana Harrison, 21 Henry Taylor, 22 Fraser Dingwall, 23 Taqele Naiyaravoro.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Harlequins v Northampton wherever you are.

How to watch Harlequins v Northampton from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Harlequins v Northampton today, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Harlequins v Northampton live stream: How to watch from the UK

Harlequins v Northampton, which kicks off at 2pm today, will be shown live on BT Sport in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also cover the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

Clubs are also working with BT Sport to allow season ticket-holders free access to home games on the channel’s app.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Harlequins v Northampton takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Harlequins v Northampton live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Harlequins v Northampton (kick-off 3pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Harlequins v Northampton live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Harlequins v Northampton will kick off at 9am EST and 6am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Harlequins v Northampton live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Harlequins v Northampton from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 1am on Monday morning on Sky Sport Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99), but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Harlequins v Northampton live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to see Harlequins v Northampton in Japan (kick-off 10pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

