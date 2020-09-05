Here is all the information you need on how to watch Leicester v Sale.

Leicester v Sale live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The penultimate game in Round 17 of the Gallagher Premiership sees the Leicester Tigers go up against the Sale Sharks at Welford Road. The former will be looking for a reversal of fortune from the sides last meeting which was a comprehensive 36-3 victory for hat-trick hero Marland Yarde and the Sharks.

In terms of form the Manchester based Sharks have had two big wins in a row over the Bristol Bears and London Wasps, two other sides at the business end of the table.

Whereas the Tigers are struggling at the moment and desperately need a win having lost three of their last four.

Leicester: Freddie Steward, David Williams, Jaco Taute, Matt Scott, Nemani Nadolo, George Ford (captain), Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge, Charlie Clare, Dan Cole, Tomás Lavanini, Calum Green, Harry Wells, Luke Wallace, Hanro Liebenberg

Replacements: Jake Kerr, Facundo Gigena, Nephi Leatigaga, Cameron Henderson, Jordan Taufua, Ben White, Zack Henry, Guy Porter

Sale: Luke James, Denny Solomona, Manu Tuilagi, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Marland Yarde, AJ MacGinty, Faf de Klerk, Coenie Oosthuizen, Akker van der Merwe, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood De Jager, Jono Ross (captain) Tom Curry, Daniel du Preez

Replacements: Euan Ashman, Valerey Morozov, Will-Griff John, Cameron Neild, Matt Postlethwaite, Will Cliff, Sam James, Arron Reed

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leicester v Sale wherever you are.

How to watch Leicester v Sale from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Leicester v Sale, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Leicester v Sale live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leicester v Sale, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, will be shown live on the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Sale, takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Sale live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Leicester v Sale through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Leicester v Sale live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Leicester v Sale will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Leicester v Sale live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Leicester v Sale is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport 1 and will kick off at 2am on Sunday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

