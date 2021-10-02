Two of the Premiership’s big hitters meet at Welford Road

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online

England fly-halves and good friends George Ford and Owen Farrell will go head-to-head at Welford Road this afternoon when Leicester Tigers host Saracens.

Farrell will be playing his first game since the British & Irish Lions tour, as will Jamie George, while Ford has guided the Tigers to two bonus-point wins from two at the start of the 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership season.

Yet this could be the biggest test of the season so far for Leicester, who haven’t beaten Saracens since February 2018.

Here are the Leicester v Saracens teams (kick-off 3pm) and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the first meeting of the sides in 18 months.

Leicester: Freddie Burns; Kobus van Wyk, Guy Porter, Dan Kelly, Hosea Saumaki; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Francois van Wyk, Nic Dolly, Dan Cole, Calum Green, Ollie Chessum, George Martin, Tommy Reffell, Hanro Liebenberg (captain).

Replacements: Tom Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Nephi Leatigaga, Harry Wells, Cameron Henderson, Jack van Poortvliet, Juan Pablo Socino, Freddie Steward.

Saracens: Max Malins; Alex Lewington, Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Rotimi Segun; Owen Farrell (captain), Aled Davies; Ralph Adams-Hale, Jamie George, Marco Riccioni, Nick Isiekwe, Tim Swinson, Jackson Wray, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Woolstencroft, Eroni Mawi, Alec Clarey, Callum Hunter-Hill, Andy Christie, Joe Simpson, Alex Goode, Dom Morris.

How to watch the Leicester v Saracens from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Leicester v Saracens, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leicester v Saracens (kick-off 3pm) will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, with coverage starting at 2.30pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract, don’t worry because you can still easily watch Premiership matches online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Leicester v Saracens kicks off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ 2 will televise Leicester v Saracens live, with coverage starting at 2.55am New Zealand time.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, Leicester v Saracens (kick-off 4pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport Action from 3.55pm.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

