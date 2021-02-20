Leicester v Wasps live stream: How to watch from anywhere

There's plenty of intrigue surrounding this Gallagher Premiership match at Welford Road

Leicester v Wasps live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Look at the Gallagher Premiership table and you could describe this as an average mid-table clash between the sides that sit sixth and ninth. Yet such is the unpredictable nature of the league this season that the meeting between Leicester and Wasps this afternoon (kick-off 3pm) could prove intriguing and entertaining.

Wasps started 2021 with a bang thanks to big wins over Exeter and Bath, but then got heavily beaten by Harlequins, lost narrowly to Northampton and eked out a 17-13 victory over Worcester last weekend. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ up-and-down form has continued this year with two wins and two losses in the matches they have played.

The last time these two sides met, back in September in the 2019-20 season, Wasps scored eight tries, including a hat-trick for Alfie Barbeary, to beat Leicester 54-7. But it’s hard to see there being such one-way traffic today – after all, only four points separate them in the table.

Here’s how the two sides will line up at Welford Road this afternoon, with international quality complemented by up-and-coming youngsters…

Leicester: Freddie Steward; Kobus Van Wyk, Matías Moroni, Matt Scott, Kini Murimurivalu; Zack Henry, Richard Wigglesworth (captain); Luan de Bruin, Julián Montoya, Dan Cole, Calum Green, Tomás Lavanini, Hanro Liebenberg, Cyle Brink, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Tom Youngs, Nephi Leatigaga, Joe Heyes, Harry Wells, Tommy Reffell, Jack Van Poortvliet, Johnny McPhillips, Dan Kelly.

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Charlie Atkinson, Ben Vellacott; Tom West, Tommy Taylor, Kieran Brookes, Will Rowlands, James Gaskell, Brad Shields (captain), Ben Morris, Tom Willis.

Replacements: Tom Cruse, Ben Harris, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Levi Douglas, Sione Vailanu, Alex Schwarz, Jacob Umaga, Michael Le Bourgeois.

Below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Leicester v Wasps wherever you are.

How to watch Leicester v Wasps from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Leicester v Wasps, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leicester v Wasps, which kicks off at 3pm this afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Wasps takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Leicester v Wasps (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Leicester v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Leicester v Wasps will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Leicester v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Leicester v Wasps at 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

