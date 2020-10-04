Check out this post for all the details on how to watch London Irish go up against Bristol.

London Irish v Bristol live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It is a crucial weekend for the Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership this week. The Bears had occupied the play-off places for most of the regular season but have dropped out in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats to Exeter and Sale Sharks.

Now Pat Lam’s side travel to the Twickenham Stoop knowing nothing but victory will do if they are to secure a top-four finish.

“There’s some room for improvement to take into Sunday. It’s about controlling our own performance then,” said Lam. “We’ll take care of ourselves and then it’ll just be a case of wait and see if it’s good enough to reach the top four.”

London Irish on the other hand have only pride to play for after Saracens’ automatic relegation ensured Premiership participation next season.

London Irish: Tom Homer, Ben Loader, Curtis Rona, Phil Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Paddy Jackson, Nick Phipps, Allan Dell, Agustin Creevy, Sekope Kepu, George Nott, Chunya Munga, Matt Rogerson (captain), Jack Cooke, Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Matt Cornish, Harry Elrington, Ollie Hoskins, Sebastian de Chaves, Ben Donnell, Ben Meehan, Theo Brophy Clews, James Stokes

Bristol: Ioan Lloyd; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau (captain), Piers O’Conor; Max Malins, Harry Randall; Jake Woolmore, Harry Thacker, John Afoa, Ed Holmes, Joe Joyce, Chris Vui, Jake Heenan, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Will Capon, Yann Thomas, Kyle Sinckler, Mitch Eadie, Fitz Harding, Andy Uren, Callum Sheedy, Sam Bedlow.

Here we explain how to find a reliable London Irish v Bristol live stream wherever you are.

How to watch London Irish v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like London Irish v Bristol this evening, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

London Irish v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

London Irish v Bristol, which kicks off at 3pm today, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 3 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

>> Try 5 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they’re showing every Premiership game played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

Clubs are also working with BT Sport to allow season ticket-holders free access to home games on the channel’s app.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when London Irish v Bristol takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

London Irish v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch London Irish v Bristol (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

London Irish v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

London Irish v Bristol will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

London Irish v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch London Irish v Bristol from 12.55am on Monday morning (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO, so you can watch when on the move.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.