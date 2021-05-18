London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Midweek Premiership rugby returns as Chiefs take on Exiles

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Exeter Chiefs are aiming to reclaim second spot in the Gallagher Premiership table with a win over London Irish tonight.

Supporters will be back in Brentford Community Stadium for the first time since December for this midweek match, with visitors Exeter looking to leapfrog Sale Sharks, who moved above them in the standings with a win on Friday night.

Jack Nowell, who picked up a knee injury against Worcester, is replaced by Alex Cuthbert in the Exeter back-line while Fiji No 8 Albert Tuisue is set to make his 50th appearance for London Irish.

When these two sides met in February, two tries from Sam Simmonds helped the reigning English champions to a comfortable 26-3 victory over the Exiles.

London Irish: Tom Parton; Ben Loader, Curtis Rona, Phil Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Paddy Jackson, Nick Phipps; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy, Lovejoy Chawatama, Chunya Munga, Rob Simmons, Matt Rogerson (captain), Ben Donnell, Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Matt Cornish, Facundo Gigena, Ollie Hoskins, George Nott, Sean O’Brien, Nic Groom, Jacob Atkins, James Stokes.

Exeter: Stuart Hogg; Alex Cuthbert, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto,Tom O’Flaherty; Joe Simmonds (captain), Jack Maunder; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jannes Kirsten, Sean Lonsdale, Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Alec Hepburn, Tomas Francis, Tom Price, Richard Capstick, Stu Townsend, Harvey Skinner, Ian Whitten.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for London Irish v Exeter wherever you are.

How to watch London Irish v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like London Irish v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

London Irish v Exeter, which kicks off at 7.45pm tonight, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when London Irish v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch London Irish v Exeter (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

London Irish v Exeter will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch London Irish v Exeter at 4.45am on Wednesday (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to London Irish v Exeter from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 6.45am on Wednesday morning NZ time on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

London Irish v Exeter live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so London Irish v Exeter kicks off at 8.45pm on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.