London Irish v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This is classed as an away match in the Gallagher Premiership for Harlequins but they will actually be playing at their home ground, the Stoop, as London Irish are ground-sharing while their new Brentford stadium is completed.

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney summed things up well when saying: “This is a unique situation where we are the home team, playing in the Stoop, using the away dressing rooms. So, there is plenty of spice there even before the game starts!”

London Irish beat Harlequins 29-15 when they met at the Stoop in February and will be hoping to end a seven-game losing streak tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

England Sevens star Dan Norton makes his first start for Irish while Jack Cooke captains the club for the first time at senior level.

Aaron Morris will make his 50th appearance for Harlequins while South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen is set to make his debut as a replacement.

Fly-half Marcus Smith will be looking to become only the third Quins player to score 500 Premiership points – he needs just nine more to hit the milestone.

London Irish: James Stokes; Dan Norton, Ross Neal, Phil Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Jacob Atkins, Ben Meehan; Allan Dell, Matt Cornish, Ollie Hoskins, Ben Donnell, Chunya Munga, Jack Cooke (captain), Josh Smart, Isaac Curtis-Harris.

Replacements: Ben Atkins, Harry Elrington, Lovejoy Chawatama, George Nott, Izaiha Moore-Aiono, Caolan Englefield, Brendan Macken, Tom Homer.

Harlequins: Aaron Morris; Cadan Murley, Luke Northmore, James Lang, Nathan Earle; Marcus Smith, Scott Steele; Santiago Garcia Botta, Scott Baldwin, Simon Kerrod, Dino Lamb, Stephan Lewies, Tom Lawday, Chris Robshaw (captain), James Chisholm.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Marc Thomas, Will Collier, George Hammond, Archie White, Martin Landajo, Andre Esterhuizen, Ross Chisholm

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for London Irish v Harlequins wherever you are.

How to watch London Irish v Harlequins from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like London Irish v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

London Irish v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK

London Irish v Harlequins, which kicks off at 7.45pm tonight, will be shown live via the red button on BT Sport 1 and on the app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when London Irish v Harlequins takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

London Irish v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

London Irish v Harlequins will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

London Irish v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch London Irish v Harlequins at 4.45am on Thursday morning (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

London Irish v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to London Irish v Harlequins from the Land of the Long White Cloud, it’s an early start on Thursday morning. The match kicks off at 6.45am on Sky Sport NZ 5.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

London Irish v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch London Irish v Harlequins in Japan (kick-off 3.45am on Thursday morning). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

