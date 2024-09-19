Northampton Saints Gallagher Premiership preview 2024-25 season

Can Phil Dowson's side retain their title despite losing some key personnel?

This is our Northampton Saints Gallagher Premiership preview. Do we think the Saints will go marching in again or can someone stop them making it back-to-back league titles?

Discussion points

All the years of upskilling under former DoR Chris Boyd came to fruition in glorious fashion in June as Saints won their second English title.

Phil Dowson and attack guru Sam Vesty, potentially a future England partnership, have built on Boyd’s work and the result is a side that fizzes with energy and ambition. Saints scored more tries from their own 22 (five), and from kick returns (15), than anyone else last term and there was no stopping them once they overcame a faltering start.

Yet for all the elan of backs like Tommy Freeman, Ollie Sleightholme and George Furbank, ultimately it was tackling resilience that won the day. Replacing Courtney Lawes and other pack stalwarts will be hard, but Saints won’t give up their title easy.

“People will be chasing us down and we’ve got to make sure we’re as desperate as ever to get better,” said Dowson. “There’s a target (on our backs) but we have confidence in how we go about our business.”

Key player

Alex Mitchell gives Saints their tempo. The England No 9 had the most try assists in the league last term (11) and his amazing stamina meant he was on the pitch deep into the final – and able to score the winning try.

One to watch

Is the hype around Henry Pollock justified? We believe so. The teenage flanker was voted Player of the U20 Six Nations and is being mentored by Richard Hill. Kenny Logan named him as a possible Lions wild card but Pollock will need to play in the Prem – he’s added a few kilos of muscle for that very challenge.

Coaches’ box

The signing of Lee Radford as defence coach, soon after he was sacked by Castleford RL, was inspired. Dowson and Vesty are the main men but James Craig and Matt Ferguson add valuable set-piece expertise.

Prediction

Can Saints go back-to-back? It might just prove beyond them.

