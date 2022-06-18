Don’t miss any of the action from Twickenham this afternoon

Premiership final live stream: How to watch Leicester v Saracens

The 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership season reaches its climax at Twickenham this afternoon as Leicester Tigers take on Saracens in the final (kick-off 3pm).

It’s a repeat of the 2011 final, which Sarries won 22-18 to lift the trophy for the first time.

Steve Borthwick was captain of the London club that day, but he is now director of rugby at Leicester and has picked a couple of former Saracens players in his starting XV in Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth.

Saracens have picked an all-international XV for the final and the good news is that you can watch the action for FREE in the UK.

Here are the two line-ups and below we explain how to watch Leicester v Saracens.

Leicester: Freddie Steward; Chris Ashton, Matias Moroni, Guy Porter, Harry Potter; George Ford, Richard Wigglesworth; Ellis Genge (captain), Julian Montoya, Dan Cole, Ollie Chessum, Calum Green, Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Nephi Leatigaga, Joe Heyes, Harry Wells, George Martin, Ben Youngs, Freddie Burns, Matt Scott.

Saracens: Alex Goode; Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Nick Tompkins, Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell (captain), Aled Davies; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Theo McFarland, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Kapeli Pifeleti, Eroni Mawi, Alec Clarey, Jackson Wray, Andy Christie, Ivan van Zyl, Duncan Taylor, Alex Lozowski.

How to watch the Premiership final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like the final between Leicester and Saracens, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Premiership final live stream: How to watch from the UK

For the first time ever, the Premiership final will be aired on terrestrial TV. It is being shown on ITV4, with coverage starting at 2.15pm.

It will also be shown live on BT Sport, with the build-up to Leicester v Saracens starting at 2pm on BT Sport 1.

If you don’t have a BT contract, BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Saracens takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Premiership final live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Leicester v Saracens kicks off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast, and is also live on CNBC. If you want to watch it that way, try Sling, which is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time, so you could try it out for this final.

Premiership final live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

For those in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Leicester v Saracens kicks off at 2am on Sunday NZ time, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1 from 1.50am.

Premiership final live stream: How to watch from South Africa

The Leicester v Saracens final (kick-off 4pm SA time) will be shown live on the SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels, with coverage from 3.55pm.

